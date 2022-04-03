College Avenue bridge over Central Canal in Broad Ripple closing for summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials lauded the completion of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge reconstruction project on Friday. Standing 70 feet over the Gwynns Falls and the CSX Railroad, the span was more than 100 years old and nearly two football fields long. “The reconstruction of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge is a major milestone for communities in west Baltimore and commuters along US Route 40,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We are committed to improving our transportation infrastructure throughout the city, and we thank our federal partners for their support in reconstructing this historic bridge along a crucial east-west corridor which will serve...

