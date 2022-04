Your skin is a window into your internal health —if something is going wrong on the inside, it will definitely show on the outside. That’s why skin issues can be so frustrating—while there are some topical things that can help, sometimes acne requires making a deep dive into your internal health to get to the root cause and heal. One thing that is commonly connected to skin issues like acne is diet. If you have an intolerance to a certain food that you eat regularly, it can lead to things like acne, eczema, and redness. We asked Saime Demirovic, founder of GloSpa, what one big mistake you may be making with your diet that could be making your skin worse.

