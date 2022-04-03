Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. If you missed last year’s hot-ticket Spring Awakening reunion concert, mark your calendars: HBO Documentary Films’ Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which chronicles the 15-years-later reunion of the Broadway hit’s original cast and creative team for a one-night only concert to benefit The Actors Fund, will premiere Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO (and will be available to stream on HBO Max).
The special event took place in November 2021 and featured the entire original cast, including familiar TV faces such as Lea Michele (Glee), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and...
