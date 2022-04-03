ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93

By AP Newsroom
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died at...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
CBS News

William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies at 71

William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s' foremost leading men in movies such as "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
TVLine

Shrinking: Harrison Ford Cast Opposite Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford has finally been bitten by the #PeakTV bug. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones vet is set to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode series, which hails from Segel and Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.” Ford is...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

iCarly (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) Paramount+, trailer, release date

Carly must defend herself in court after Lewbert returns; Millicent tries to make Harper her bestie. Startattle.com – iCarly | Paramount+. – Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, the host of a comedy web series. – Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay, Carly’s older brother, now a wealthy artist. –...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Toy Story' Spinoff 'Lightyear' to Feature Same-Sex Kiss

Amid Pixar staff's outcry over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, the company has restored a scene in Lightyear that features a same-sex kiss. According to Variety, LGTBQ+ employees and allies took Pixar to task over the company's lack of response about the controversial bill. During the discussion about this situation, some staffers at Pixar Animation Studios alleged that Disney executives censored "overtly gay affection" in its feature films. While they did not name which movies were allegedly affected, Lightyear's change of course is certainly an interesting one to take note of.
MOVIES
WANE-TV

Best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Fox17

Batty 'Morbius' movie gets lost in the dark

TUCSON, Ariz. — Humorless, sullen, and brooding, "Morbius" ratchets up the emo factor to ludicrous levels. Jared Leto stars as the title character, an anti-hero so obsessed with curing his chronic blood disease that he accidentally becomes a superhuman vampire. Hey, these things tend to happen when you spend...
MOVIES
Fox17

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV — Jon Batiste may have won the most Grammy Awards with five on Sunday night, but in some ways he was a surprise. He won the prestigious album of the year against heavyweights like Tony Bennett, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Ye. Batiste's performance of “Freedom”...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The 25+ Best Mother’s Day Gifts from Hollywood-Loved Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. It’s never too early to start thinking about Mother’s Day. Instead of scrolling through online reviews before making a Mother’s Day gift purchase, you can go straight to another source that people love for shopping inspiration: Hollywood moms. And with Mother’s Day approaching on May 8, it’s a great time to start the hunt for the best gifts for mom and other maternal figures in your life. To save you lots of browsing, we’ve rounded up some of...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seinfeld#Actor#Toy Story#Ap#Disney Channel
TVLine

TVLine Items: Spring Awakening Doc Airdate, Handmaid's Casting and More

Click here to read the full article. If you missed last year’s hot-ticket Spring Awakening reunion concert, mark your calendars: HBO Documentary Films’ Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which chronicles the 15-years-later reunion of the Broadway hit’s original cast and creative team for a one-night only concert to benefit The Actors Fund, will premiere Tuesday, May 3 at 9/8c on HBO (and will be available to stream on HBO Max). The special event took place in November 2021 and featured the entire original cast, including familiar TV faces such as Lea Michele (Glee), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy