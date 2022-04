Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced on Tuesday he will retire from the NHL following this season. Getzlaf, 36, played his entire 17-year career with the Ducks and has captained the team for the past 11 seasons. He is currently injured but plans to play a few more games to close out the season. Getzlaf could be skating as soon as Thursday and his goal is to play in Anaheim's final home game, on April 24.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO