ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday April 3rd, 2022

By Joey Weaver
weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Cook, 59 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear. Justin Mobley, 40...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centre, AL
City
Rainbow City, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Leesburg, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Leesburg, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Cherokee, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man hit head-on in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on Baker Road on Thursday, March 17. Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling south on Baker Road and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cook
WAFF

Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Leesburg Domestic
WAFF

Albertville man charged with desecration of human remains

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near a cemetery. When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived at the scene on March 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., they found Gerald Martens at the cemetery. Officers learned Martens removed bricks from a mausoleum and placed various items inside the opening. Officers then questioned and arrested him.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Morgan County fire

A 72-year-old Eva woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon fire in Morgan County. Kathleen Tanner was the only person in the home off Bethel Church Road when the fire happened about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy