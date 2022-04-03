Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday April 3rd, 2022

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday for the capital murder case related to the 2018 shooting death of a Cherokee County teen due to evidence issues. Cody Ray Roberts, of Rusk, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Trevor...
MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on Baker Road on Thursday, March 17. Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling south on Baker Road and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County man was convicted of aggravated stalking a woman and using tracking devices on her car even after a protection order was issued. On Tuesday, a jury found John Michael Cosper, Jr. guilty on two counts of second-degree aggravated stalking and one count of violating a protection from […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and eight more were transported to the hospital after a crash on I-10 eastbound in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. EMS arrived on scene near mile marker 4 around 12:45 p.m. The fatal accident caused a roadblock in the area, shutting down portions...
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near a cemetery. When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived at the scene on March 20 at approximately 6:40 p.m., they found Gerald Martens at the cemetery. Officers learned Martens removed bricks from a mausoleum and placed various items inside the opening. Officers then questioned and arrested him.
One man is dead, and a female is in custody following an early-morning shooting. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 1441 67 Street. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said they arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham...
A 72-year-old Eva woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon fire in Morgan County. Kathleen Tanner was the only person in the home off Bethel Church Road when the fire happened about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
A West Alabama man died Friday when he fell from a bridge during a five-car pile-up on Interstate 20/59, Alabama State Troopers have announced. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the inciting wreck took place shortly after 3:15 a.m. Friday. The victim, 60-year-old Herbert J....
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department issued a press release on their Facebook page about a sudden uptick with cocaine related overdoses. In the past 24 hours they have received 10 overdose calls with one leading to death.
