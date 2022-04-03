ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, MN

The 4 sacred trees, saplings are 20 years old. Lets

mendotadakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 1, 2002 to May 1, 2022. “20th Anniversary” There will be a gathering on May 14, at St Peters...

mendotadakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bring Me The News

'Extremely devastating': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening. "Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."
LINDSTROM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mendota, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Neighbors unite to save elder’s home in South Minneapolis

Community members gathered on East 36th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues South on Friday, April 1 to rally support for 70-year-old resident Linda Taylor to stay in her home. Taylor was informed by her landlord in January that she would have to vacate her Powderhorn home where she has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

A Minnesota man died from injuries sustained in a fire in Wanamingo, and his wife says he went back into the burning home in an effort to save their pets. "Last night was the worse night of my life! I lost my husband, two dogs and four cats in a house fire," Monica Koerner Siegle wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post. "Jay made sure I made it out safe, but went back for our fur babies."
WANAMINGO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Brown
The Guardian

After my husband died, my life felt broken – so I planted a new tree

“I cannot take all of these losses,” I said to my therapist, The Great Wayne, as I lay down, sniffling on his absurdly proto-Freudian Peruvian rug-covered couch. I had a list of large and small losses: my parents (whom I miss every day, but orphaned at 55 does not feel like someone has done me wrong); my old house (which I miss only at the holidays when my new house is an exploding clown car of children and grandkids); my perfect, helpful and unintrusive nextdoor neighbour who moved away suddenly, replaced by someone who is none of the above; my older sister, hospitalised twice; and, more than all of these, my husband, Brian, my constant companion and best beloved, who had been gone from me and from this world for a month. Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease at 65, and, having seen its ravages in his own family and witnessed his own decline, he was determined not to make what he called “the long goodbye”. I supported and helped and wept, every day, while he arranged for his own peaceful and painless assisted suicide at Dignitas, in Switzerland.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saplings#St Peters Church#Tribal Chairwoman#Mendota Tribe
Q 105.7

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
ANIMALS
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.
CBS Minnesota

New Hope Residents Lose Everything In Apartment Fire

NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — A fire forced more than 200 people out of their apartments Sunday morning in New Hope. Massive flames destroyed six units and damaged many others at Pheasant Park Apartments around 7:30 a.m. “When we looked down we just saw the smoke going up,” resident Edwina Hiamah said. Hiamah said her husband and a neighbor helped pull a man out of the first floor, where crews believe the fire originated from an appliance. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown. (credit: CBS) “People pitched together, neighbors who needed help getting out, we’re helping...
NEW HOPE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Maple syrup is nature's sweetest wild edible

While no longer necessary for our daily survival, there are a variety of wild edibles that appear each spring in the fields and woods that attract locavore harvesters, including ramps, morel mushrooms, asparagus and other free treats. On the other hand, in order to feed their families, early colonists relied...
FOOD & DRINKS
WYFF4.com

'Let There Be Mom' celebrates 15 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Let There Be Mom, a nonprofit that supports local families going through a challenging and heartbreaking time turns 15 this year. People are invited to help mark this milestone so Let There Be Mom can continue to help families. The Greenville-based nonprofit helps moms or dads...
GREENVILLE, SC
KTUL

NSU celebrates Earth Day by giving away tree saplings in 'Pick Up and Grow' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University is celebrating this Earth Day by giving away 60 tree saplings for its "Pick Up & Grow" event. NSU is giving away 15 Bur Oak (Quercus macrocarpa) saplings, 15 Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) saplings, 15 Osage Orange/bois-d'arc (Maclura pomifera) saplings and 15 Sand Plum/Chickasaw Plum (Prunus angustifolia) saplings.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy