This comforting dish mimics the fall-apart potatoes that soak up the savory stewed meat juices in a Moroccan tagine, but you can also just think of it as a warm potato salad. Small golden potatoes are boiled until fluffy, then dressed with a combination of bright preserved lemons (plus their brine) and rich butter, which mellows their punch, to create a salty, creamy side. To make the dish dairy-free—or to serve it at room temperature without the fat setting—swap in ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil for the butter.

RECIPES ・ 21 DAYS AGO