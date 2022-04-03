ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Warm temperatures across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xntqM_0ey36RTj00
what to expect (whbq)

MID-SOUTH — Happy Monday!

Grab the jacket and have the umbrella if you live north of I-40.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chance: 20%.

Winds: 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain in the forecast early tomorrow morning--low threat severe. Showers stay in the forecast for Wednesday as well. A major cool down starting Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB13h_0ey36RTj00
rain chances (whbq)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0PFh_0ey36RTj00
rainfall (whbq)

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

