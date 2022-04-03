Warm temperatures across the Mid-South
MID-SOUTH — Happy Monday!
Grab the jacket and have the umbrella if you live north of I-40.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Rain chance: 20%.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Rain in the forecast early tomorrow morning--low threat severe. Showers stay in the forecast for Wednesday as well. A major cool down starting Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Comments / 0