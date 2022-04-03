ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

By Will Shortz
ksmu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-air challenge: Every answer today is a made-up two-word rhyming phrase, using only two-syllable words, in which every syllable has the same vowel sound. Ex. Brawl caused by a soccer star from Brazil --> PELE MELEE. 1. Hot chocolate drink that's crazy. 2. Snapshot of Dorothy's dog in Oz....

www.ksmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘King Kong’ monkey batters seagull to death, eats it in wild video

A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tough But Solvable

Wordle is back with another puzzle that has the potential to trip players up. Today's Wordle puzzle has tripped up more than a few players, as the dreaded "Wordle 283 X" trended on Twitter earlier today. While not as frustrating as the last few days' worth of puzzles, it's just tricky enough to cause a few players to run out of guesses. We'll dig into what makes today's Wordle puzzle so tricky later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Brazil
ABC7 Los Angeles

Paddle or pedal? Boat puzzle stumps 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants

PHILADELPHIA -- You say pedal boat, I say paddleboat. Let's call the whole thing off!. That's probably what the three contestants of "Wheel of Fortune" hoped host Pat Sajak would've said during Wednesday's episode. Before we begin, let's break down the difference between a pedal boat and a paddleboat. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

‘A Taste of Whale’ Review: Balance Doc Examines a Bloody Tradition in the Far North

Click here to read the full article. A whale hunt tradition in the Faroe Islands that’s long been condemned by animal rights activists is given evenhanded examination in Vincent Kelner’s “A Taste of Whale.” This well-crafted French documentary does provide some of the grisly “massacre” footage seen in prior indictments of the seasonal “Grindadrap,” or Grind. But it also lets locals weigh in about something they feel is a part of their cultural identity, while Sea Shepherd campaigners opposed to a practice they deem “monstrous” also get their say. This solid both-sides-now overview also raises wider questions regarding humanity’s sometimes-hypocritical...
ANIMALS
Gadget Flow

Puzz Wine Night 1,000-piece puzzle offers a fresh take on classic jigsaw puzzles

Take a load off with friends and enjoy the Puzz Wine Night 1,000-piece puzzle. This is a fresh take on the classic jigsaw puzzle, offering a modern design. In fact, Puzz designed this puzzle in collaboration with artist Flor Fuertes. The thick pieces have a great tactile feel in your hand. And the slightly matte finish provides a more trendy look than traditionally shiny puzzles do. From a brand created out of love for classic jigsaw puzzles, the Wine Night Puzzle provides a fresh, relatable design. You’ll have so much fun doing it on your own, with friends, or with family members. Finally, the company teams up with female artists to create puzzles that you will be excited to build and display.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

What is Quordle? The game four times harder than Wordle explained

Move over, Wordle, there’s a new game in town.Quordle may have been inspired by the viral puzzle that continues to fill Twitter feeds with yellow and green squares, but it’s no one-trick pony.Unlike its predecessor, which is played by millions of people daily, Quordle is a spin-off for those who want to challenge their linguistic skills at another level.What is Quordle?Quordle is Wordle quadrupled. The principles of the game remain the same – players guess five-letter words each day and the game indicates if you have the right letters in the right spaces using green, yellow and grey squares.However, players...
VIDEO GAMES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy