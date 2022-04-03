ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Guess the rent of this renovated 2-bedroom San Antonio Eastside home

By Steven Santana
 2 days ago
This 2-bedroom home has recently been renovated, but is it worth the monthly price tag? (Craigslist)

San Antonio's real estate market is going to be hot this year . (Hotter than Austin!) And San Antonio rents aren't dropping . From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.

Buckle up, San Antonio. This week we leave behind a home near the airport for this two-bedroom home on the Eastside that has been recently renovated. There's a lot of new additions to this house that go beyond the typical touch-up.

We have what looks like fresh coats of paint, new appliances, and new bathroom fixtures. It's a charming upgrade to a 1,056-square-foot home built in 1925, according to the Craigslist post.

But is it worth the monthly price, and the requirement that tenants make three times the monthly rent? Let's dive in.

The house opens up into to a pretty spacious living room. (Craigslist)

A well-lit living room and wooden floors greet you right through the front door of this home at 1619 Nolan Street. We get views of the upgraded kitchen as well.

Yes, I see the accent wall back there. Just be patient. We'll get there when we get there.

The appliances are still wrapped, so at least you know you're getting new ones. (Craigslist)

It seems shaker cabinets are the functional yet classy way to go for kitchen upgrades nowadays. The microwave is still wrapped in plastic in this photo so you know the appliances are fresh.

This accent wall is something else.  (Craigslist)

OK. Here's the wall. I this this could be the dining room area. Either way, the wall is eye-catching to say the least.

This bathroom has certainly been modernized.  (Craigslist)

A new vanity sink with black brushed steel fixtures make up this updated bathroom.

Plenty of natural light and wood flooring in this bedroom. (Craigslist)

This bedroom has plenty of light and a pretty roomy closet. It gets the job done.

There is a pretty roomy shed in the backyard, but it'll cost you to use it.  (Craigslist)

And now we get to the backyard. This is important because the listing makes mention of a shed in the back, but if you want to use it you have to pay $50 extra a month.

So how much will pay for this two-bedroom on the Eastside? The Craigslist posting asks for $1,500 a month on top of a $1,500 security deposit.

If the listing says the tenants must make three times the rent, that's $4,500 a month. That's a big ask. Zumper says the average rent for a two-bedroom home in the area is $950 a month. That doesn't seem... right.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

