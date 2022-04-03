Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta announces run for top prosecutor seat

PORTLAND, Ore.– City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty was sued by Bank of America in late November because she refused to pay $16,000 in credit card debt. She ran the charges up on two different cards. A Circuit Court judge in Multnomah County has issued orders of default against the Commissioner. Hardesty didn’t show up for court neither did her attorney. The judge ordered her to pay the debt and fees. The Commissioner has said repeatedly she paid for part of her campaign by using the credit cards. Jo Ann Hardesty who is up for re-election May, earns more than $127, 000.00 a year. She’s also responsible for millions of dollars of city money as part of her job.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO