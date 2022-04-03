Flag football at the Olympics might be the key to the NFL's overseas business plan

No one can deny that Tobias Dorzon is full of ambition and willpower. According to The Focus, this former athlete turned chef started cooking professionally after quitting the NFL. And he really discovered his love of the kitchen in part by whipping up meals for fellow players and even started his own catering company to serve these star athletes. Dorzon eventually found further attention as he was spotlighted on several cooking shows, finding his way onto "Guy's Grocery Games," and currently starring on "Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions," per Food Network. Playing football prepared Dorzon for just these types of cooking competitions and professional kitchens in a very particular way, as the star chef told Mashed in an exclusive interview.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO