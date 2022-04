Hunterdon Hospice will offer two new opportunities to participate in our Volunteer Training Program. Sessions will be held on Fridays: April 22, 29, May 6 and 13, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Training sessions also will be held on Saturdays: June 11 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes will take place at the offices of Hunterdon Hospice located at 215 Route 31 South in Flemington.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO