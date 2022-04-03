ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More delays for N.J. recreational weed market | Sheneman

By Drew Sheneman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
It’s been more than a year and a half since the voters of New Jersey approved the establishment of a recreational cannabis market. The vote wasn’t called The Reefer-endum and I’m still angry at the lost marketing opportunity, but I digress. It seems like a year and a half, even if...

DIN DDD
2d ago

nj democrats playing games and could care less about nj people wish of recreational weedthey all must be voted out by the people

wut wut!!
2d ago

Murphy promised to legalize marijuana during his first run campaign, and he doesn't deliver. Runs on it again for his second term and again doesn't deliver.

