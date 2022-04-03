ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown woman jailed for deadly overnight shooting

By Alexis Loya, Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports.

Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Elliot West was found unresponsive and slumped over against 3 Reds Tavern. He was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mugshot of 40-year-old Arlaya Lee Morris. (via Cambria County Prison)

The manner of death was ruled a homicide as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are fed up with illegal dumping on Johnstown road, take to social media

The investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Arlaya Morris, of Johnstown. She was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. and is being charged with homicide, felony aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Witnesses told police they saw Morris leave Elk’s Lodge and follow West, according to charges filed. They then saw Morris then grab a gun that she was concealing and “racked the side” of the firearm. The witness closed their door after seeing the gun, and they said they immediately heard multiple gunshots.

Several minutes later, the witness looked and saw West against the building, police noted.

Morris was placed in Cambria County prison and is currently awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

“Johnstown Police, including Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigations is to be commended for their rapid and effective response to this incident. Thanks to their efforts, there is no further danger to the community. This matter remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department. Special thanks go out to the members of the community who cooperated with Police – when citizens work with Police our neighborhoods are safer.”

-District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

There are no details yet on what led to the shooting.

