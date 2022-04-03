Charlotte Black Political Caucus hosts candidate forum

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Political Black Caucus members used a forum Saturday to shape their opinions of the candidates and then vote as a group on who to endorse in the race.

Roughly half of the Charlotte electorates in the 2019 Democratic Primary were African American, according to the Meck County Board of Elections.

“Because we are unique in that we are non-partisan, we get the opportunity to have candidates from both sides of the aisle,” Black Political Caucus chair Stephanie Sneed said during Saturday’s forum. “So, as you saw today, we have all the at-large candidates who were democrats and we also have three of the republican candidates as well.”

People were able to hear candidates’ thoughts on several topics surrounding racial inequities in the city like economic mobility, access to affordable housing, transportation, and development.

“I live in district 5 and it is just amazing the possibilities on that side of town,” one attendee told QCN. “And (inaudible) Is who is in my district and I’m so excited to see him win and to see what he brings to east charlotte. The motivation, the encouragement, the newness of east charlotte and I’m just so excited to be involved in the whole opportunity.”

8 of the 12 candidates vying for at-large positions were in attendance at this forum. Every single candidate running in the at-large race on the Democratic side has served on Charlotte City Council.

Former Democratic Council Member James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell, who resigned abruptly from the council last year after concerns of a potential conflict of interest, is asking the public for a second chance.

Sneed was pleased with the turnout.

“Really that they can make a choice about who do they think will really represent their interests, their personal interests as well as the best interest of Charlotte.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.