The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is at it again – warning the world to mend its polluting, climate-altering ways. The report, which is expected Monday, is the third installment of the most definitive global assessment on climate change, agreed by scientists and governments.While the last two assessments looked at causes and impacts of the climate crisis, this one examines all of the various things our species can do to rein in the damage.The core aspect of this is a dissection of how humanity could slash emissions of greenhouse gases, with an additional focus on ways of removing...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO