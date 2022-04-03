ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spectacular Sunday but Impact Weather in the forecast this week

By Melissa Hall
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheckout the above video for a detailed look at your forecast. We may have had a few patches of fog to start our Sunday, but spectacular weather is here for the next couple of days....

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Perfect Day#Impact Weather
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
Bring Me The News

Twins may push back Opening Day to avoid nasty weather conditions

The Twins could play Thursday's Home Opener against the Mariners in miserable weather conditions, or move it to Friday for slightly better weather. A strong storm system is poised to deliver rain, snow and wind to Minnesota Tuesday through Thursday this week, with Thursday's high temperature only forecast to be 40 degrees with rain and snow in the morning followed by drizzle and winds gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; storm threat overnight, early Tuesday

MONDAY: As high pressure scoots farther east, our next system looms in the western sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with highs in the 80s after a start in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through the day, but chances for rain and storms will increase after midnight – with a chance for severe storms before sunrise Tuesday. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The State Journal-Register

Warm, seasonable weather is in the forecast for Springfield area as spring begins Sunday

Rainy weather early Saturday will give way to sunny skies and warm temperatures by Sunday – the first day of spring. Nicole Batzek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said the first week of spring will feature normal, seasonable weather. For Saturday, the weather service has forecasted rain likely before 7 a.m. Cloudy skies early...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hot poles: Antarctica, Arctic 70 and 50 degrees above normal

Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous freakish extreme heat with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) warmer than average. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records Friday as the region neared autumn....
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Dangerous Ice Storm This Week

If you're one of the many Ontarians basking in the morning sunshine on Monday, hoping the rest of the week will be blissful, you're in for a rude awakening. According to The Weather Network, a low-pressure system will bring a chaotic mix of rain and ice to southern Ontario by Wednesday, with the wintry onslaught expected to cause severe problems.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy