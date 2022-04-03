ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot cites 'unloved' youth after police reveal 57% of carjacking suspects are juveniles

By Emma Colton
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the youths of the city are "unloved" after police revealed more than 50% of carjackings are carried about by juvenile suspects. "There are too many young people in this room that feel unloved, and we need to change that if we are going to change...

Alex Drake
2d ago

NEWSBREAK: The Biden Administration announced today a new program to make the thousands of black juveniles in Chicago " feel loved". VP Harris will be traveling to Chicago along with 50 thousand industrial strength condoms, her Kevlar reinforced bedroom suite, and a set of " instructional videos" filmed by her and Willie Brown. She proudly announced, " I will NOT leave Chicago until every one of those boys has been " loved" like they've never been loved before!"

Tj Aucoin
2d ago

Yea, it’s the unloved thing, not the self accountability or responsibility thing. It’s always so thing else that’s at fault these days when someone chooses to do the wrong thing. Especially in cities run by the Democrats.

Sharon Martins
2d ago

If PEOPLE had Brains she would be voted out by her voters !!! They must love how she is tearing THEIR CITY apart !!! Or no Brains ???

KFVS12

No carjacking charges filed after suspect tried to carjack two officers, St. Louis City police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is speaking out after carjacking charges were not applied to a man police claimed tried to steal their car. The incident happened near the intersection of Chouteau and Tucker, just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said the two officers were on their way to a call for shots fired near Chouteau and 7th when 27-year-old Allen Robinson stepped into an eastbound lane of Chouteau, blocking the fully-marked squad car. Police told News 4 Robinson then walked to the passenger side of the car and pointed a gun at the officers, in an attempt to carjack them. The officers said they were able to maneuver to safety while the suspect realized he was carjacking officers in a marked squad car. The suspect then ran off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims' family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, lost their lives this week.Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

