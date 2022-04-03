‘SNL’ cold open spoofs Trump call in to ‘Fox & Friends’

Tweet

“Saturday Night Live” returned over the weekend and opened by mocking the Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends” and former President Trump.

The skit comedy show spoofed “Fox & Friends” hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, with cast members making fun of the trio by heaping praise on Trump, who joined the cold-open segment via FaceTime.

“Pres Trump busy with breakfast,” one chryon read at the bottom of the screen during the skit.

One of the hosts asked Trump if he had seen “the famous slap” involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, which dominated headlines this week.

“I did see slap, I was very impressed by slap,” Trump, played by comedian James Austin Johnson, responded. “It’s a sad night for Hitch, too. That kind of behavior is not going to help Kevin James get a date with Allegra Cole, I’ll tell ya that.”

Another host asked Trump about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol: “Did you plan a coup, sir?”

“No no, there was no coup. It was an event, a take-back event, a coup perhaps,” Trump responded. “I don’t like coup. I don’t like that ‘p’ at the end. I think you should take that p and push it. We’re pushing p.”

SNL regularly uses Trump, his administration officials and his allies in conservative media for materiel during their weekly cold open segments. Earlier this year, cast members prodded Fox’s top hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham for their statements about Russian president Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.