ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What's On Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

By Alyse Wax
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video has plenty of new and library titles coming to their platform this April. For the originals, check out The Outlaws, a new TV series starring Christopher Walken, about a group of strangers who are doing court-appointed community service, and get themselves into trouble; Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newtown...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

5 shows Netflix canceled that deserved another season

It feels like Netflix has been rather trigger-happy of late, with scarcely a day going by without a new announcement of the streamer wielding the ax and canceling something. In recent days, sci-fi epic Another Life, hugely acclaimed family-drama The Baby-Sitters Club and the Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy Never Have I Ever have all been kicked to the curb. The streaming giant is tightening its belt as it faces an ever-more crowded market in the competition to keep and gain new subscribers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Mel Brooks
Person
Christopher Walken
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#The Spy Next Door#The Bodyguard#Under The Tuscan Sun#The Watch#Thandiwe Newtown#Cia#The X Files#Pineapple Express#House
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
CNET

More People Need to Watch This Sci-Fi Masterpiece on Prime Video

Before I start gushing about The Expanse and telling you all the reasons you absolutely should watch it, here's a laundry list of things that are decidedly not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime memberships are now harder to cancel – and it’s no accident

Cancelling your Amazon Prime membership is getting increasingly difficult, a new investigation has shown, and it doesn't seem to be happening by accident. Internal documents shared within Amazon detail the so-called ‘Project Iliad’ – an attempt to drive down the number of people cancelling their Amazon Prime memberships to reduce user churn on the service and retain a buoyant Prime-based revenue stream.
BUSINESS
Bay News 9

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' dances onto Amazon Prime

LOS ANGELES — They might tip the scales at 200+ pounds apiece, but the thick-bodied women who stomp, slide, strut and flip across the stage in body-revealing Spandex on the new reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” definitely know how to dance. Whether...
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

What's New on Paramount+ in April 2022

April will bring one of the year's most highly anticipated TV shows, The Offer, which purports to tell about the making of The Godfather epic. But Paramount+ has plenty of other goodies to offer while you wait for The Offer. The new reboot season of iCarly, for one. There are new episodes of Rugrats. Paramount+ will also air both the Grammy Awards and the CMT Awards. There are also a huge selection of library movies being added to the service, including the Warren Beatty gangster film Bugsy; Eddie Murphy's classic stand-up special Raw; Abigail Breslin's breakout role Little Miss Sunshine; a fully-restored director's cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture; and Quentin Tarantino's crime epic Pulp Fiction. Check out all the goodies below.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy