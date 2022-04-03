Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

Wordle is back with another puzzle that has the potential to trip players up. Today's Wordle puzzle has tripped up more than a few players, as the dreaded "Wordle 283 X" trended on Twitter earlier today. While not as frustrating as the last few days' worth of puzzles, it's just tricky enough to cause a few players to run out of guesses. We'll dig into what makes today's Wordle puzzle so tricky later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

