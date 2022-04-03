ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Hydrant flushing to begin in Fairborn

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXhEx_0ey2yG3S00

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Fairborn Division of Water and Sewer will begin flushing the city’s hydrants on Sunday, April 3.

Multi-week Dayton neighborhood clean-up kicked off Saturday

Beginning at 3 p.m., flushing will begin in areas north of Doris Drive, including Peebles Estate and Rona Hills. The flushing will continue 24 hours a day, for five days a week until completed, according to the city.

The City of Fairborn estimated that the flushing and testing will be completed around the first week of May.

For questions or concerns, contact the Division of Water and Sewer at (937) 754-3097 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Pedestrian hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a man was hit near W. Third St. and N. Williams St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on his condition.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Flushing, OH
Fairborn, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Fairborn, OH
Government
City
Fairborn, OH
27 First News

Pauletta D. Boudrey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pauletta D. Boudrey will be held Saturday, March 19, 20212 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Boudrey departed this life Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Unidentified body found in Ohio river

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two kayakers on the Hocking River found a body near Nelsonville on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased male on a sand […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrants#Uban Construction
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy