Hydrant flushing to begin in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Fairborn Division of Water and Sewer will begin flushing the city’s hydrants on Sunday, April 3.

Beginning at 3 p.m., flushing will begin in areas north of Doris Drive, including Peebles Estate and Rona Hills. The flushing will continue 24 hours a day, for five days a week until completed, according to the city.

The City of Fairborn estimated that the flushing and testing will be completed around the first week of May.

For questions or concerns, contact the Division of Water and Sewer at (937) 754-3097 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

