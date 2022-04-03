Sunday starts off foggy, with sunny skies breaking through in the afternoon

WFTV Sunday Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday starts off pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and patchy fog in some areas.

A dense fog advisory is in place for parts of Seminole and Volusia counties this morning until 10 a.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Sanford and Deland will see the thickest fog Sunday morning.

Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon, and we will see sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.