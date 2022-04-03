ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Sunday starts off foggy, with sunny skies breaking through in the afternoon

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
WFTV Sunday Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday starts off pleasant with temperatures in the 60s and patchy fog in some areas.

A dense fog advisory is in place for parts of Seminole and Volusia counties this morning until 10 a.m.

Sanford and Deland will see the thickest fog Sunday morning.

Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon, and we will see sunny skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

ABC6.com

Clouds and a stray sprinkle late Sunday night, sunny skies Monday

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry, although a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Monday-Tuesday: Sunny, mild, and breezy. Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain late. Thursday: Rain continues, mild. Friday: Mild and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday-Sunday: Chance of showers, mild.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Mild & Mainly Sunny Through Wednesday

Mostly cloudy tonight. Around 40°. Tuesday, partly sunny and mild. 60° away from the beaches, 50° at the beaches. Tuesday night, cloudy. A slight chance of a shower for locations North of Providence. Around 40°. Wednesday, sunny and mild. 60° inland, 50° beaches. Wednesday night, around...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WJBF.com

Few Storms Today. Sunny Sunday!

As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Sunny skies return for the start of the workweek

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says mild and dry conditions will continue. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday will be a great day, then clouds come Tuesday before rain arrives Wednesday night. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM UTC. Channel 3's Lorin Richardson says the first...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NECN

St. Patrick's Day Starts Foggy, Ends Rainy

Northern New England has the luck of the Irish as the forecast there remains mostly dry and spring like. Southern New England, however, will have rain spreading in south to north in the afternoon through evening. We begin the morning with areas of patchy fog again and temperatures in the...
ENVIRONMENT
