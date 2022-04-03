ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Celebrity Homes: Betty White, Katy Perry

By Mansion Global Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in celebrity real estate: Betty White’s sun-filled former...

The Independent

John Travolta reveals 11-year-old son adopted dog held by Jamie Lee Curtis at Oscars in tribute to Betty White

John Travolta has revealed that the puppy held by Jamie Lee Curtis onstage at the Oscars during a tribute to Betty White has found a permanent home within his family.On Sunday, Curtis paid tribute to White during the In Memoriam segment of the 94th annual Academy Awards, which saw the Halloween star appear on-stage with a puppy named Mac N Cheese in celebration of White’s dedication to animals.Following the awards ceremony, Travolta revealed that his 11-year-old son Ben had adopted the dog.“Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks,” the actor...
iheart.com

Katy Perry Looks Gorgeous After Winning Legal Battle

News broke last week that Katy Perry won the legal battle over the copyright claim on her hit "Dark Horse". Katy took to Instagram to post a flowy cheetah print outfit in promotion of the latest episode of American Idol.
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
Us Weekly

Demi Moore Thanks Ex-Husband Bruce Willis for ‘Our Blended Family’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19. The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial […]
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s massive new $50M Bel-Air family home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time solidifying their future plans together. After months of searching for their perfect home for their blended family, it seems they finally found it. The two lovebirds are in contract to shell out out more than $50 million for a massive Bel-Air, Los Angeles, abode spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, according to TMZ. And it looks like, despite the hefty price to be paid, they’re still snagging a deal for the gigantic property, which will offer plenty of room for their children to play. The property first went up for sale in February for...
wmagazine.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Soon Call a 17-Bathroom Mansion Home

When it comes to relationship milestones, moving in with a significant other is perhaps second only to getting hitched. There’s a reason why some psychologists have likened shopping for a shared living space at Ikea to a relationship death trap: The chances that you and your partner will be in 100 percent agreement with each and every design decision are slim to none. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been down this road before, and it’s a good thing their rekindled romance is by all accounts going swimmingly because boy, do they have decisions to make now that they’re going down it again. TMZ reports that the pair is in escrow for a roughly $55 million mansion on a 20,000-square-foot estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property, which is surrounded by woods, comes complete with 10 bedrooms, four kitchens, a wine cellar, an at-home movie theater, and an infinity pool. Oh, and it’s also overflowing with bathrooms. How many, you might ask? No less than 17.
ETOnline.com

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are a Perfect Pair on 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

If there was an Oscar for Best Dressed Couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher would be frontrunners. The longtime pair wowed on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre as they stepped out for the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. While Kutcher opted for a black tuxedo, Kunis stunned in a blush, draped one-shoulder gown.
