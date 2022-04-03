ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bombardier just delivered its 100th Global 7500 business jet built for the ultra-wealthy that features a private bedroom — see inside the 'Ferrari of the Skies'

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L4be_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • Bombardier delivered its 100th Global 7500 private jet on Tuesday to private charter company VistaJet.
  • The plane is the largest and longest-range purpose-built private aircraft on the market capable of flying 7,700 nautical miles.
  • VistaJet's cabin was inspired by the color of espresso and includes four living spaces, including a private bedroom.
Canadian planemaker Bombardier just delivered its 10th Global 7500 business aircraft to VistaJet, the world's largest private charter company and the biggest operator of the aircraft type.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Bombardier

The milestone marks the 100th Global 7500 that Bombardier has delivered and makes VistaJet the owner of 10% of the world's 7500s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2zZV_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Bombardier

Bombardier has recently consolidated its products to focus solely on business aircraft, with its Global 7500 being considered the best of the best.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RG1fC_0ey2xuxN00
Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft at the Dubai Air Show.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Bombardier

The $75 million plane is the largest and longest-ranged purpose-built private jet on the market, boasting an incredible 7,700 nautical mile range and capacity of up to 19 passengers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dihIa_0ey2xuxN00
Inside a Bombardier Global 7500 demonstration aircraft at the Dubai Air Show.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Bombardier

The jet has become a staple of luxury travel that can connect nearly any city pair on Earth, like from New York to Hong Kong or from London to Tokyo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypcyw_0ey2xuxN00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500.

VistaJet

Source: Bombardier

At a ceremony in Montreal on Tuesday, Bombardier CEO Éric Martel officially handed the keys to VistaJet founder and chairman Thomas Flohr.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeRDs_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"This industry has achieved a great deal, partially through COVID, and the world has actually discovered how efficient it is to use a business jet," Flohr said at the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiRQ2_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Not only is it more convenient for travelers to fly private because they can skip busy airports and security checkpoints, but it is also more sustainable, Flohr explained.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KDGO_0ey2xuxN00
Private passengers can many times drive straight up to the plane. Pictured is VistaJet’s Global 5000.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew out of a general aviation airport to see how the rich travel. I didn't miss the hassle, lines, and frustration of commercial flying.

"Why fly a 737 into a remote town with a load factor of 20-30% and burn a lot more fuel, when you can take a small business jet and actually get there and have a lower carbon footprint," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkGgV_0ey2xuxN00
Private jets at Bridgeport Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Connecticut.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Media were welcomed onboard VistaJet's historic Global 7500, which the company has dubbed the "Ferrari of the Skies." Take a look inside the stylish cabin, complete with four separate living spaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVc2M_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The first room passengers will see when they board is the club suite, which has four seats and a pull-out table in between each pair, allowing for plenty of space to work or discuss business.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGdWa_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The seats are zero-gravity loungers called Nuage that are exclusive to the Global 7500. They feature a unique tilt that allows the chair to have a deep recline and floating base.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4B5M_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"It feels like you're floating," Flohr told Insider. "They are a new development, and they are just more comfortable and a more modern look for passengers."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4fcI_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The seats have plenty of storage space for phones, as well as USB and power outlets to charge electronics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3CQ2_0ey2xuxN00
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Directly behind the club suite is the conference suite, which also doubles as a dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFpkI_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Flohr, the space is relatively new in the industry because it has six dining seats instead of the standard four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40fpY8_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

In partnership with Bombardier, VistaJet developed a unique table that can fold out into a larger surface space but can also connect to the table across the aisle via a leaf in the middle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifW2v_0ey2xuxN00

VistaJet

Beyond the dining area, there is a cinema room with a large television and seating area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mHKT_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Flohr explained that this can be used to relax, watch movies, view a presentation, or have a private business conversation. The room is divided from the conference and club suites via a soundproof pocket door.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERxbT_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Towards the back of the aircraft is a bedroom with a double bed, TV, and closet...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499DTA_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a separate lounger. The lounger also has a pull-out table.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOKpw_0ey2xuxN00

VistaJet

The bedroom is one-of-a-kind in the industry, according to Flohr, and is important for long-haul travel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nnYe_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"You cannot fly 15 hours in a seat or you'll arrive wrecked, so we have installed a proper bed, not a pull-out, with a permanent mattress so passengers can actually sleep," he told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avXE0_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

After the bedroom is a full lavatory with a toilet and sink. It was spacious with plenty of room to change or freshen up. A shower can also be installed, though VistaJet did not have one onboard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vu78m_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

During the tour, Flohr emphasized the large size of the windows throughout the cabin, which he said makes passengers feel like they are "floating."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyBD2_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, the seats always align with the windows, which have blinds that can be closed to create a dark cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19IkNf_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

In addition to the four rooms, there is also a full galley and crew rest area at the front of the plane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MeEr_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The rest area has space for three crew members to sit, or one to lay down and rest in between shifts, particularly on flights reaching 16 hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUkRv_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

The galley has plenty of room for the crew members to prepare meals, drinks, or anything else a passenger may need, complete with two refrigerators and two ovens...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd2a5_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

...a coffee maker...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UO3cz_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

...and plenty of storage space for glassware.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbJYH_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Also in the crew rest area is a second lavatory, which is smaller than the aft bathroom but still spacious.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcgZ2_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as the colors and textures used in the cabin, Flohr told Insider that it started with the color of espresso.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwXE0_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"If you pour an espresso, it's obviously very dark but there is also that foam on top," he explained. "So, we felt it was a very balanced color scheme that we could use to design the seats, carpet, and wood."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qpb1_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"We're just trying to make the cabin calm and not loud because life is already so stressful, so we wanted a peaceful environment," he continued.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thqyq_0ey2xuxN00

VistaJet

According to Jennifer Farquhar, VistaJet's head of group communications, the company is focused on providing a consistent uniform cabin across each plane so passengers have the exact same experience regardless of which Global 7500 they are on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CaV0_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"We've had some of our cabin hostesses take photos upon landing, particularly families with kids, of the exact location of the coloring books or stuff animals left out," she told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sizu7_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

"But then it's a whole different crew that will pick the passengers up, but they can place that teddy bear where the child left it, so it makes them feel like they're coming back to their home," she continued.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P9Ki_0ey2xuxN00

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

