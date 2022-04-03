Bombardier just delivered its 100th Global 7500 business jet built for the ultra-wealthy that features a private bedroom — see inside the 'Ferrari of the Skies'

Taylor Rains/Insider

Bombardier delivered its 100th Global 7500 private jet on Tuesday to private charter company VistaJet.

The plane is the largest and longest-range purpose-built private aircraft on the market capable of flying 7,700 nautical miles.

VistaJet's cabin was inspired by the color of espresso and includes four living spaces, including a private bedroom.

Canadian planemaker Bombardier just delivered its 10th Global 7500 business aircraft to VistaJet, the world's largest private charter company and the biggest operator of the aircraft type.

The milestone marks the 100th Global 7500 that Bombardier has delivered and makes VistaJet the owner of 10% of the world's 7500s.

Bombardier has recently consolidated its products to focus solely on business aircraft, with its Global 7500 being considered the best of the best.

The $75 million plane is the largest and longest-ranged purpose-built private jet on the market, boasting an incredible 7,700 nautical mile range and capacity of up to 19 passengers.

The jet has become a staple of luxury travel that can connect nearly any city pair on Earth, like from New York to Hong Kong or from London to Tokyo.

At a ceremony in Montreal on Tuesday, Bombardier CEO Éric Martel officially handed the keys to VistaJet founder and chairman Thomas Flohr."This industry has achieved a great deal, partially through COVID, and the world has actually discovered how efficient it is to use a business jet," Flohr said at the event.Not only is it more convenient for travelers to fly private because they can skip busy airports and security checkpoints, but it is also more sustainable, Flohr explained.

I flew out of a general aviation airport to see how the rich travel. I didn't miss the hassle, lines, and frustration of commercial flying.

