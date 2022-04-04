ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 dead, at least 12 hurt in Sacramento mass shooting: Police

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gI8Cy_0ey2xhjA00

At least 18 people were injured , six fatally, when a mass shooting erupted early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, and police said no suspects were in custody.

The Sacramento Police Department said several streets in downtown Sacramento just blocks from the state Capitol building and the Golden 1 Center where the Kings NBA team plays were closed as officers responded to the gun violence . The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, police said.

Three of the deceased are men, and three are women, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said during a press conference Sunday afternoon. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office on Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.

A fight took place just before the shootings, and there were multiple shooters, Lester said, adding that is not currently known whether the shooters were a part of the same party or were unknown to each other.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses and sifting through hundreds of pieces of evidence, Lester said.

The shooting came just several hours after one person was killed and 10 people were injured when gunfire erupted at an outdoor concert in Dallas , Texas.

The Sacramento shooting broke out about 2 a.m. near the corner of 10th and K Street in a popular nightlife area, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7NTi_0ey2xhjA00
Rich Pedroncelli/AP - PHOTO: Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022.

Lester said police officers were in the area and heard the gunshot.

"We had a large crowd in the area. We don't know if it was part of a club or an event," Lester said.

She said officers immediately responded and began providing medical aid to victims.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, police said six people were fatally shot and another 12 were injured and taken to hospitals.

911 Action Photography - PHOTO: Police investigate the aftermath of a mass shooting in Sacramento, April 3, 2022.

Lester asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting, saying no one was in custody.

MORE: 4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 38 wounded, 6 dead across US

Pamela Harris of Sacramento told ABC News that her son, Sergio Harris, a married father of two daughters, was among those killed. She said she went to the scene of the shooting at about 2:30 a.m. after getting a call from someone who is not in law enforcement, informing her that her 38-year-old son was among those killed.

Family of Sergio Harris - PHOTO: Sergio Harris, one of the victims of a shooting in Sacramento on April 3, 2022, is pictured in an undated family photo.

"My son was a very vivacious young man, fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time, didn't bother people. For this to happen ... it's crazy," Harris told reporters at the scene. "I'm just to the point right now I don't know what to do. I don't even think this is real. I feel like it's a dream."

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday night, condemning the shootings and calling on Congress to pass measures to combat gun violence.

"Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence," Biden said in a statement. "Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible."

"Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability," Biden's statement continued. "Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer."

Community activist Berry Accius of Voice of the Youth said he arrived at the scene at about 2:30 a.m. after a city council member called him about the shooting.

"It was just horrific," Accius told ABC affiliate station KXTV in Sacramento . "Just as soon as I walked up you saw a chaotic scene, police all over the place, victims with blood all over their bodies, folks screaming, folks crying, people going, 'Where is my brother?' Mothers crying and trying to identify who their child was."

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the apparent sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

"Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active," police officials said in a statement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is assisting the Sacramento Police Department in the investigation.

Sacramento police asked anyone in the area at the time of the shooting to submit to investigators any photos and video, or other evidence linked to the violence.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg condemned the shooting during a news conference Sunday afternoon in downtown Sacramento.

"This is a senseless and unacceptable tragedy. And I emphasize the word unacceptable," Steinberg said. "Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough. We must do more as a city as a state and as a nation. This senseless epidemic of gun violence must be addressed. How many unending tragedies does it take before we begin to cure the sickness in this country? Let us be honest, this is a sickness."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gU6K_0ey2xhjA00
Rich Pedroncelli/AP - PHOTO: A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022.
MORE: 3 graphics tell the story of mass shootings during the pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer, issued a statement, saying he was monitoring the shooting and that his administration is working closely with law enforcement.

"Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy," Newsom's statement reads. "What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage."

ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman, Julia Jacobo and Nick Kerr contributed to this report.

ABC's Zohreen Shah reports:

Comments / 9

rocketman33
2d ago

This is what you get when you vote for liberals, they don't care about crime, only voted.

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

599K+

Followers

146K+

Posts

323M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mass Shootings#Downtown Sacramento#Nba
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Black Enterprise

Black ‘Hero’ Shot By San Jose Police After Tussling Gun Away From Attacker

K’aun Green, 20, was shot by San Jose, California, police after he tried to defend himself from a gunman. Police arrived on the scene and mistook him for the attacker. Green was shot several times after cops saw him back out of a local taqueria holding a ghost gun, KTVU reports. However, the officers arriving at the scene were unaware that Green was actually the “hero” who defended himself and saved other patrons from the gunman.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC News

ABC News

599K+
Followers
146K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy