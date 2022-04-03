ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball notebook: Former Parkland athlete and Whitehall coach Kyle Stinner is enjoying his first year on the Lehigh staff

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Thanks to his father, legendary Hall of Fame coach Ed Stinner, Kyle Stinner has been around the sport of softball his entire life and aware of Lehigh University’s program just as long.

When he coached at Allen through the 1980s and ’90s, Ed Stinner produced several top-notch players who went on to play at Lehigh — Kim Miller, Amanda Wessner, Nina Rems — and had several from his summer teams, like Emmaus’ Mary Wieder and Kutztown’s Megan Conrad, continue on to play for the Mountain Hawks.

So, understandably, Kyle Stinner, who played baseball and softball at Parkland, and coached with his dad and sister Deanna on Blake Morgan’s staff at Whitehall over the last six years, is thrilled to be in his first season as an assistant coach at Lehigh.

“It has been an awesome opportunity for me,” he said. “Starting last summer with getting the opportunity to travel around the country for recruiting and then getting to meet the team and coach them starting in the fall and then the last six weeks with the start of the season has also been awesome.”

Lehigh has faced top-25 teams like Notre Dame, Arkansas, James Madison and other perennial powers.

“We started playing games President’s Day weekend at N.C. State and we’ve played some really good programs,” Stinner said. “We’ve gone against South Florida and coach Ken Eriksen, who is the manager of the U.S. national team and coached in the Olympics last year. There have been a lot of really cool moments for a softball junkie like me. There have been a lot of great opportunities for me already.”

Stinner is learning the difference between high school softball and how it’s played at the Division I level. For him, the differences start with more travel and more games.

But more noticeable is the difference in the players.

“At the Division I level, the players are so motivated and have been through so many physical drills throughout their careers that you’re kind of just fine-tuning their physical gifts,” Stinner said. “You are coaching way more the mental side of the game. At Lehigh, we focus a lot on their mental well-being and making sure they show up as the best version of themselves every day as an athlete, a student, teammate, family member and friend.”

Having a vast softball background and learning how to coach players at a variety of stages made Stinner a welcome addition to Lehigh’s staff.

“Kyle has hit the ground running,” Lehigh coach and Lehigh Valley Softball Hall of Fame member Fran Troyan said. “Kyle obviously grew up around softball and his sense for the game is incredibly intuitive and he studies the game a ton. He is a teacher first and foremost, and our players love that about him. We’re lucky to have him as part of our team.”

The 28-year-old Stinner, a 2012 Parkland grad, said working with Troyan has been a pleasure.

“He’s a great person I’ve known my entire life,” he said. “I’ve seen him work from afar and now getting to work with him has been an awesome experience. He has experienced just about everything you can experience in the college coaching world. He’s a great person to throw ideas off of.”

Stinner is not the only new Lehigh assistant. Pattie Ruth Taylor — who played at Middle Tennessee State and coached at UConn — is the team’s new pitching coach.

“Coach Troyan has done a phenomenal job of getting our input as new coaches and valuing it and allowing us to do what we’re capable of,” Stinner said. “For both of us, Coach Troyan has given us an opportunity to do what we love and coach the game and blend our thoughts into his insights from experiences as a coach over the past 30 years.”

The team features talented players from all over the country, and getting to learn about their life experiences and backgrounds has always been a pleasure.

“We have such a mix from all across the country and getting these talented women who have different life experiences and seeing them gel together as a close-knit team has also been an awesome thing to see,” Stinner said.

Lehigh swept Lafayette on Saturday and beat its rival again Sunday to extend a winning streak to eight games and bring its record to 13-11. The weekends have been busy and Stinner is learning how much longer the college season goes than high school, but he doesn’t mind.

“I’m enjoying this and my family has been so supportive and not just my dad,” Stinner said. “My sister, who played Division I at St. Joe’s, and been a big help and so has my mom [Melodie] who has been around the game forever. One of my greatest joys was to work with my sister and dad at Whitehall and I miss working with them, but we still talk about the game as much as possible.”

He would love to see more local girls consider Lehigh as their college destination.

“We have girls from our area who are killing it elsewhere,” he said. “I definitely would love to see more of them here, but the girls have to want to come here. We have a lot to offer. It’s obviously a phenomenal academic institution and if we can get more girls over to our softball complex to see some games, I think they’d like what they see.”

Softball’s Top 10

Based on games played through Saturday.

Ranking, Team, Record

1. Northampton, 3-0

2. Emmaus, 4-1

3. Whitehall, 3-1

4. Becahi, 4-0

5. NW Lehigh, 4-0

6. Freedom, 3-1

7. So. Lehigh, 5-1

8. Poc. Mt. East, 2-1

9. Palmerton, 2-1

10. Parkland, 1-2

Others to watch: Easton (1-1), Nazareth (1-0), Stroudsburg (2-1).

Mark your calendar

It’s always one of the most popular days of the season for Colonial League teams as all of them get to play at Allentown’s Patriots Park in what is simply known as “Play Day.” It is set for Saturday and the six-game card features many attractive matchups. It starts at 9 a.m. with Northern Lehigh playing Southern Lehigh. Salisbury-Catasauqua follows at 11 a.m., and the games continue with Pen Argyl-Bangor at 1 p.m., Saucon Valley-Palisades at 3, Notre Dame-Wilson at 5 and Northwestern Lehigh-Palmerton at 7.

Player of the Week

Kassandra Aquino, Whitehall

After a 3-0 start, Whitehall lost for the first time Saturday in a classic 3-2, 9-inning battle with host Emmaus.

But the Zephyrs figure to be among the area’s elite all season thanks to a potent offense and the pitching of Aquino, who is getting her first opportunity as a varsity pitcher.

She took the loss against Emmaus after scattering seven hits, walking four and striking out four. On the season, she is 3-1 with a 2.66 ERA and 12 strikeouts. She is also hitting .455 with four RBIs including a double against Emmaus.

“She is really focused on a pitch-to-pitch basis,” said Jeff Vivian, Whitehall’s first-year coach. “She really has improved her mental approach to the game and that’s paying dividends.”

