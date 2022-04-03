ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago P.D.’ 9×17 Preview: “Adrift”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago P.D. 9×17 “Adrift” is an emotional, Adam-centric hour. We’ve already discussed what’s coming in our advance review, but now we have the pictures for the hour. And though we know typically pictures give us little, it’s always hilarious when...

FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire cast 2022: Who’s leaving the show?

Chicago Fire has had seen a ton of cast turnover in season 10. Whether it be the shocking exit of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) or the brief tenure of his replacement, Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), the show has done a great job of keeping fans off balance. Because of this...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Adam Ruzek leaving Chicago PD?

“Gone” was a taxing episode for several Chicago PD characters. That said, the character who struggled the most was Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), who took the kidnapping of Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) as cause to ignore standard police procedure. There were several instances throughout the episode where Ruzek crossed...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer‘s character Matt Casey left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see Kara Killmer’s character Sylvie Brett might follow suit. Spencer’s departure was a storyline that caught many...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

What Chicago Med's Surprise Character Return Could Mean For Will And The ED In Season 7

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 7, called “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.”. Chicago Med picked up where it left off last week when it came to Will deciding to keep his whistleblower money, and Vanessa was mulling over her dating life while working another psych case with Dr. Charles, but the emotional heart of the episode saw Crockett, Archer, Pamela, and Goodwin finding the way to save the life of a baby and bring a new family together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Saving the life of a baby helped set the stage for the character who returned in the final moments of “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” but her arrival still came as a surprise. Welcome back, Dr. Hannah Asher!
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Chicago Med: Jessy Schram Returns as Hannah, Will Be Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. A familiar face is scrubbing back into Chicago Med: Jessy Schram, who played Hannah on the NBC medical drama, returned in Wednesday’s episode and will be a series regular going forward, according to our sister site Deadline. Hannah made her return in the final moments of this week’s Med, starting a new job at the medical center’s emergency OB-GYN service. Sharon Goodwin set her up with the new position, but Dr. Archer seemed skeptical about bringing her back — which makes sense, since Hannah had a serious heroin addiction that landed her in rehab...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13. He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.” “Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats”...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Who played Jellybean on Chicago PD?

Alissa “Jellybean” Martin led a troubled life. She ran away from home and ended up working as a CI for Dawson (Jon Seda) in the first season of Chicago PD. She appeared in only a few episodes, yet cast a large shadow over the show and its sibling franchise, Chicago Fire.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Chicago Med - Season 8 - Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular

Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: What happened in season 10 episode 16?

Chicago Fire has continued to add and subtract cast members throughout season 10. We’ve already seen the departure of Casey (Jesse Soffer) and his interim replacement, Pelham (Brett Dalton), and now it looks like Brett (Kara Killmer) will be MIA for a brief time. The new episode, “Hot and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med Bosses Share Why They Brought Back Hannah and Preview Will's Reaction to Her Return

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Hannah Asher will officially be back within the hallways of Chicago Med in this Wednesday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), and her reunion with ex-boyfriend Dr. Will Halstead will be a challenging one for both parties. As viewers will recall, Hannah left the Windy City to enter rehab in the Season 6 premiere. When Hannah invited Will to join her in Los Angeles, he argued that he couldn’t be the reason she stayed sober, so the couple split up. But now that Hannah is back as the emergency department’s OB-GYN specialist (and her portrayer Jessy Schram...
CHICAGO, IL

