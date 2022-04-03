ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Moravian cookies spark history lesson

Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy cousin Patsy, who grew up in Charlotte but now lives at Pawleys Island, South Carolina, recently sent Judy and me a tin of Mrs. Hanes’ Hand-Made Moravian Cookies, a sweet gift if there ever was one. Patsy is a sweet person. The Moravian ginger cookies, slightly thicker...

statesville.com

Boston Globe

The painful, cutting, and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

All of these letters show a desire for freedom and a desperate longing to be reunited with their families. Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages.
SOCIETY
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

