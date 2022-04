It is quite an accomplishment to reach the age of 100 in good health. Betty Reid Soskin not only has attained that accomplishment but she did it working all of her adult life. Local Detroit news station channel 4 is reporting on this accomplishment and a very long-awaited retirement. Betty was born Betty Charbonnet in Detroit in 1921, that was before my father was born and long before I became a twinkle in my father’s eye.

1 DAY AGO