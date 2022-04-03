ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters contributor Maksim Levin killed during coverage of Ukraine war

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

LVIV, Ukraine, April 2 — Maksim Levin, a photographer and videographer who was working for a Ukrainian news website and was a long-time contributor to Reuters, was killed while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine . He leaves behind his wife and four children.

His body was found in a village north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 1, the news website LB.ua where he worked said on Saturday.

Levin, born in 1981, was a documentary film maker who had contributed to Reuters’ coverage of the country since 2013.

He had been working in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska. There had been heavy shelling in that area.

The prosecutor general’s office in Ukraine said Levin was “killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two shots from small arms”. This could not be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adErV_0ey2wBHj00 Maksim Levin carries a cat near the line of separation from Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk on January 25, 2022.Stanislav Kozliuk/REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjsO7_0ey2wBHj00
A car burns during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members in Kyiv, Ukraine February 18, 2014 in this photograph by slain journalist Maksim Levin. Maksim Levin/REUTERS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VT1RP_0ey2wBHj00 Another Maksim Levin photo shows riot police officers and a woman take cover behind shields during clashes between anti-government protesters with police in Kyiv, Ukraine February 18, 2014.Maksim Levin/REUTERS

John Pullman, Reuters’ global managing editor for visuals, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Maksim Levin, a long-time contributor to Reuters, in Ukraine.”

“Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

