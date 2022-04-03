ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

South Carolina man gets 12 years for robbing 3 NC pharmacies

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for a series of armed robberies involving pharmacies in North Carolina, a federal prosecutor says.

Christopher Michaud, 43, of Chesterfield, South Carolina, was sentenced on Wednesday, said U.S. Attorney Dena King. Michaud also was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his robbery and firearms offenses, King said in a news release.

Court documents and testimony at the sentencing hearing showed that between January and April 2020, Michaud robbed three pharmacies in the city of Monroe and illegally obtained large amounts of prescription opioids and other controlled substances. In two of the robberies, Michaud used a firearm, according to the documents.

[ ALSO READ: Police: Suspect arrested in Rock Hill following bank robbery in northwest Charlotte ]

In the first robbery, on Jan. 26, 2020, Michaud made off with Oxycodone pills, generic Xanax pills, and Methadone pills, prosecutors said. In March 2020, Michaud flashed a small handgun and robbed a second pharmacy, the news release said. About a month later, Michaud carried out his third robbery and flashed a handgun, but another store employee called 911 to report the incident, and officers arrested him as he left the pharmacy.

Michaud pleaded guilty last June and is awaiting transfer to a federal prison.

(WATCH BELOW: South Carolina schools discuss random searches and measures for student safety)

©2022 Cox Media Group

