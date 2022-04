LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo will hold its 40th annual event on May 20-21 at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. The event will consist of two nights of rodeo competition along with several family-friendly events throughout the week leading up to the rodeo. The week will begin on May 16 at the Limestone County Courthouse Square with the Cast Products, Inc. Street Dance at 6 p.m.

