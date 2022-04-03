ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Update: Northbound Us-101 Reopens After Fatal Crash

SFGate
 2 days ago

SANTA ROSA (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa following a fatal collision early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...

www.sfgate.com

KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP investigating fatal crash on US-97 near Beebe Bridge

ORONDO, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating what led up to a fatal accident on US-97 south of the Beebe Bridge in Douglas County Thursday morning. Fire crews from Orondo responded to the crash and found a that a car had smashed into a boulder at a high speed. They used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver from their badly damaged vehicle and administered emergency medical treatment.
ORONDO, WA
CBS San Francisco

Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash On Highway 101 In Santa Rosa; 2nd Driver Hospitalized

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa killed the driver and severely injured the second driver. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of a driver heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 near Hearn Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash on northbound 101 near Yolanda Ave. The preliminary investigation determined a Toyota Tacoma was heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 and crashed into a Ford Explorer. The male driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Explorer sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the CHP said. Identification of the deceased driver would be provided by the Sonoma County Coroner’s office. The Santa Rosa CHP Office urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the office at (707) 588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Video shows building partially collapses in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A building partially collapsed Sunday morning around 11:50 a.m. in Santa Rosa, the fire departmened tweeted. The building is located on the 600 block of 4th Street where the front of California Luggage Co collapsed, including the porch. Video shows the debris that fell in front of the business nearly […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
WMTW

Maine woman dies after a fatal snowmobile crash

OXFORD, Maine — A woman from Oquossoc died this afternoon, after crashing into trees while snowmobiling in Lower Cupsuptic Township. Marjorie Davan, age 52 of Oquossoc, was driving her 2016 Polaris Pro S 600 with a group of friends when she failed to make a left-hand turn. Davan was...
MAINE STATE
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
