Update: Northbound Us-101 Reopens After Fatal Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa killed the driver and severely injured the second driver. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of a driver heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 near Hearn Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash on northbound 101 near Yolanda Ave. The preliminary investigation determined a Toyota Tacoma was heading south in the northbound lanes of 101 and crashed into a Ford Explorer. The male driver of the Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Explorer sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the CHP said. Identification of the deceased driver would be provided by the Sonoma County Coroner’s office. The Santa Rosa CHP Office urged anyone with information about the crash to contact the office at (707) 588-1400.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO