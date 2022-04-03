SNAPSHOT: Literacy Volunteers’ 10th Annual Famous Ladies’ Tea brings history to life

BRISTOL – With the seasons soon turning and covid numbers dipping, the nonprofit Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center is looking to once again bring volunteers to its grounds to help in providing services for those in need. “We used to have hundreds of people volunteering and then covid hit....
The Black Interfaith Project at Interfaith Youth Corps [IFYC], an initiative to spotlight the longstanding diversity of Black religious life, recently celebrated its launch in Washington, D.C. “The interfaith experience of Black life in America has often been overlooked and unacknowledged,” said the Rev. Frederick Davie, IFYC senior advisor for...
The Berks History Center opens A Snapshot in Time: The Photography Collection of Dr. William A. Haman, a new temporary exhibit that celebrates the photographic mastery of Reading’s Dr. William A. Haman (1861-1942). The exhibit will be on display inside the Palmer Gallery at the Berks History Center Museum,...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Book Festival’s author lineup was revealed on Monday. The 10th annual event will take place May 21st in person at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public.
In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
Some of the women who played a key role during the Women's Suffrage Movement lived in White Hall State Historic Site in Richmond, KY. In Today's Interview, WEKU's Wendy Barnett talked to Parks Coordinator Dani Gift about the progress these women made for women's rights. In honor of Women's History...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local mother held a missing person event at city hall in honor of her son Julius TaDarius Jones, who has been missing for ten years. Tabitha Jones has been holding this event every year for other mothers who have lost a loved one, to know they are not alone. Many people came out dressed in white to represent love and unity. The event had live entertainment and guest speakers to help push their message “love someone who doesn’t look like you”.
BRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School will be hosting its 10th annual craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2. The school is located at 1001 Stafford Ave. It is a fundraiser for the high school that will be held in the cafeteria, and gym – just look for the directional signs. Admission for this event is $1.
CRIDERSVILLE — The Rousculp Church of Christ is hosting a Ladies Tea/Style Show to benefit Heartbeat of Lima on Thursday, March 31. The event will be held at Rousculp Church of Christ 890 Amherst Road, Cridersville. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6. The speaker for this event will be Faith Cummings, of Heartbeat, with a style show presented by Casa Chic of Wapakoneta.
The Ballston Spa Central School District Board of Education recently recognized students for achievement in Music and for their dedication to the Music programs at Ballston Spa High School. Students recognized include Madison Ballou, Maddie Burns, Brooke Cearley, Jillian Fernau, Fionna Hughes, Hannah Kalinkewicz, Lee McKinley, Lucas McManus, Andrew Paster, Orion Rust, Mary Grace Sprissler, Andrew Wade and Madalyn Wilson. (Photo provided)
"Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days." Benjamin Franklin's oft-paraphrased quote, which pops up in the second season of Neflix's drama "Virgin River," is employed by a small-town mayor who begrudgingly takes in someone she dislikes. It's a favorite quote of reluctant hosts, for obvious reasons but also a testament to the enduring wit of Franklin more than 250 years later.
THRIFT SHOP: The Johnsonville Methodist Church Thrift Shop, located 22 Bridge St., Johnsonville, NY 12094 is open from 9-12 every Wednesday and the first Saturday of each month. Look for our sign at the corner of Rte. 111 and Rte. 67. We have a large selection of adult and children’s seasonal clothing, coats, boots, shoes, purses, special occasion and career clothes, jewelry, toys, linens, puzzles and games, household and decorative items. Our well-organized book room has over 1,000 books available.
Dr. Valarie Richardson, Earl Richardson, Jr., and Alex Richardson, the owners of Richard Funeral Home are working with Dr. Antoinette Harrell, a respected historian and genealogist, to help preserve Black history by means of their collection of funeral programs and obituaries. Based in Amite, La., the funeral home contacted Dr....
A Hudson Valley woman who was just weeks away from graduating, in hopes of becoming a teacher in the region, was killed near her college apartment. Elizabeth Howell, 21, of Putnam County was murdered near her college, SUNY Potsdam. The Hudson Valley native was a cellist in the school of music and was set to graduate this year. She hoped to become a teacher.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — After canceling last year’s event due to the ongoing pandemic, the Glens Falls Collaborative returns to hosting its annual Wing Fest. The festival – scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, in downtown Glens Falls – is a competition between restaurants for the best wings. An awards ceremony will be held at the bandstand in City Park at 3:30 p.m. to close out the event, with multiple categories of winners. There will be live music in downtown Glens Falls for the occasion too.
Comments / 0