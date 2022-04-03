ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The real reason why Facebook knows so much about you and how to stop it

By Kim Komando
 2 days ago

Is Facebook always listening? The truth is, it doesn't need to.

Big Tech companies have far easier ways of gathering information on you. Take Google. If you use Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and an Android phone, think about every bit of information you willingly pass along. Tap or click to erase what Google knows about you.

On Facebook, your activity speaks volumes. Say you join a “buy nothing” group. Facebook might guess you value sustainability or just love saving money. This detail goes into its highly specific profile of you. Tap or click here to get free stuff in your neighborhood.

Facebook also knows what you do elsewhere because you might have connected apps sharing your data. You can stop that.

See the apps and games you have added to Facebook

If you’ve clicked “Connect with Facebook” or enabled apps or games directly through Facebook over the years, you may have lots of third parties watching what you do. Here’s how to check:

On a computer:

• Click the downward arrow in the top right of Facebook.

• Tap Settings & Privacy > Settings .

• Select Apps and Websites in the left side menu.

On Android:

• Open the Facebook app. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.

• Select Settings & Privacy > Settings .

• Scroll down to Security , then click Apps and Websites .

• Select Logged in with Facebook .

On an iPhone:

• Open the Facebook app and tap the three-line menu in the lower right.

• Select Settings & Privacy > Settings .

• Scroll down to the Permissions section, then click Apps and Websites .

I bet you’ll be surprised to see everything that has access to your account – and what’s receiving your data.

‘They cannot be trusted’: Lawmakers slam Facebook over sale of deadly children's products

Stop Facebook from eating up your storage and draining your battery

Remove connected apps from Facebook

The best way to get more privacy is to stop these apps from communicating with each other. They have a vast network they use to share your data.

Once you reach Apps and Websites following the steps above, you see a list of the many apps and websites connected to Facebook.

• Hit Remove next to each app to stop them from collecting your data and sharing information with Facebook.

Removing an app from the App Center means it can no longer access your data. However, this doesn’t delete the data the app already has on you – it just prevents future sharing. It may still have a profile in its records. You can contact the developer directly to ask them to delete this info .

Apps you remove from the App Center may still send you emails. Just open any unwanted emails and click the unsubscribe button.

You will lose access to the game or app, so be sure you’re OK losing years of high scores if you remove a favorite from your Facebook account.

Bonus Tip: 5 ways to clean up your photos before it's too late

We all have way more photos than we know what to do with. Between your physical albums and the digital images clogging up your phones and computers, you probably have so many pictures it's hard to organize them all. I share smart strategies for cleaning up your massive photo collection in this episode.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple , Google Podcasts , Spotify , or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show , the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com .

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The real reason why Facebook knows so much about you and how to stop it

Related
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. The decision is aimed at two things:...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Hey, Google, Stop Recording Those Embarrassing Searches: How to Delete Your Voice History

People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since made a change, requiring you to opt in to having voice searches recorded in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Legal concerns shut down YouTube ad-blocking app Vanced

March 14 (UPI) -- A third-party app that allowed Android users to bypass YouTube Premium fees and block ads has been shut down over legal reasons. YouTube allows users to pay for an ad-free subscription to YouTube Premium to avoid watching advertisements while YouTube creators can earn revenue from their work. Android users have been able to use the third-party app Vanced to block ads without paying.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Google collects text and call data from Android users without consent

New research shows that Google has been collecting extremely detailed data about the calls you make via the Phone app and the text messages exchanged on your Android phone. Google used these Android apps to export massive amounts of data to its servers, and it did so without informing users or obtaining consent. This sort of behavior might go against privacy protections that should exist in Android by law in some markets (like the EU’s GDPR policies). It could be seen as spying on users.
CELL PHONES
