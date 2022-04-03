ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Best Hex Wrench Sets Are a $13 Toolbox Must-Have

By Jose R. Mendoza
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fe4G_0ey2vKGT00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have recently assembled a piece of furniture, you probably had to dig in your toolbox for a hex wrench. Hex wrenches get called many names —  hex keys, hex-key wrenches, Allen keys and Allen wrenches —  and are widely used to work with products requiring assembly. Tasks include assembling wooden and metal furniture, adjusting the height of bicycle seats, even tightening screws in car engines might need the help of a hex wrench. You can use them to drive, fasten, or loosen screws that have hexagonal socket heads or screws with a six-sided head.

Hex Wrench vs. Allen Wrench: What’s the Difference?

You may have heard people refer to hex wrenches as Allen keys or Allen wrenches and wonder if there’s any difference between them. Well, no. There isn’t. A hex wrench and an Allen wrench are essentially the same tools, except that the latter got its name from Allen Manufacturing Company since founder W.G. Allen patented the design in 1909 for the screw requiring the original hex wrench shape.

Selecting the Best Hex Wrench for the Task

The vast majority of hex wrenches are available as wrench sets. These are practical and handy since they come with a wide variety of the most used wrench sizes.

There are three standard shape options for a hex wrench set: L-Shape, T-Shape, or folding — more on what these choices mean below. Another characteristic to note is how they are measured. These sets come in the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standard sizes — fractions of an inch — or imperial sizes, another name for metric, which uses millimeters. Typical kits include SAE or metric sizes, so if you need to use a specific screw size wrench, pay attention to that. Some kits offer both, which may be the best bet if you work across different types of projects.

  • L-Shape: This type of hex wrench is most common, and the one with which most are of us are familiar.
  • T-Shape: The T-shape hex wrench works best in hard-to-reach areas that require more torque. The top of the tool acts as the handle, while the extension is the hex wrench. The handles of some T-shaped hex wrench designs also include an Allen wrench or hex wrench.
  • Folding Kit: We consider t hese hex wrench kits the most versatile. You can use them in either an L- or T-shape, depending on your specific needs at the time.

Now let’s jump into the best hex wrench kits to get your furniture assembled or other projects in order in no time.

Texas Best Folding Hex Keys

BEST ALLEN KEY OVERALL

This two hex wrench pack offers both SAE and metric sizes and is undoubtedly our best overall pick. The SAE set includes wrenches in nine sizes, and the metric key comes with eight. Each folding hex wrench set is affordable, compact and made from alloy steel. What’s more, Texas Best offers a 100% satisfaction policy, or you get your money back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTTOv_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Texas Best Folding Metric and SAE Allen Wrench Set $15.99

REXBETI Hex Key Set

RUNNER UP

This highly rated L-shape Allen key set is durable, resistant, and versatile. This set is different because it comes with a free T-handle that can be attached to your hex wrench for additional power. This combo comes with 26 hex keys, 13 in SAE sizes and 13 in millimeters, and they are colored and labeled accordingly for easy grab-and-go tooling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFGgB_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: REXBETI Hex Key Set $13.99 (orig. $23.99) 42% OFF

HUSKY SAE/Metric Long Arm Hex Key Set

BEST L-SHAPE

A favorite among homeowners and professionals, this highly-rated L-shape hex wrench set is a must. It comes with 26 different keys, 13 SAE keys from ⅛ of an inch to ⅜, and 13 metric ones from 1.5 millimeters to 1 millimeter. Every wrench displays its measurement, and thanks to its long arms, they’re easier to maneuver and use. In addition, they come with a heavy-duty case to keep them all organized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJooj_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: HUSKY SAE/Metric Long Arm Hex Key Set at Home Depot $17.27

HUSKY T-Handle SAE & MM Hex Key Set

BEST T-SHAPE

And for all hard-to-reach screws that need a long arm, the best option to have on hand is a T-shape hex wrench. This Husky 14-piece set includes both SAE and millimeter measurements, and you can use it as T-shape and L-shape. Each key is comfortable to use, the wrench size is clearly marked at the T-handle, and the best part, the set comes with a lifetime warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzUiA_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Husky T-Handle SAE & MM Hex Key Set $26.97

DEWALT Hex Key Wrench Set

MOST VERSATILE SET

Featuring a heavy-duty ratcheting T-handle and able to provide up to 500 inch-lbs of torque, you’ll be set for all kinds of heavy-duty work. This kit comes with 36 keys, including hex wrenches of different sizes and Philips and flatheads bits. And if you are concerned about changing bits in between, there is nothing to worry about––changing the bits is a breeze. There is no doubt why people love this set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299nrr_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: DEWALT Hex Key Wrench Set $36.03

TEKTON 30-Piece Hex Wrench Set

MOST SIZES

This Tekton hex wrench set is all you will need for hex fastening, from the most miniature screws to bigger sizes. These keys are made out of black oxide for the greatest durability, the set is a perfect size, and the wrenches are evenly split, 15 keys in SAE and 15 in mm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZYgz_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Tekton 30-Piece Hex Wrench Set $16.00

KLEIN TOOLS Hex Key Set

BEST SAE FOLDING KIT

This is one of the best-rated folding hex sets on the market, having racked up more than 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. So what makes this Klein Hex Key Set so special? It has the 11 most used hex keys, including a ½ inch key, the keys are made of alloy steel, and each key opens up to 270 degrees. Furthermore, it is so compact that it easily fits in any toolbox or tool pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388S6b_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Klein Tools Hex Key Set $16.97 (orig. $20.38) 17% OFF

TEKTON Ball End Hex Wrench Set

BEST METRIC SET

Offering 13 different hex keys and featuring a ball end finish on each wrench, this kit is perfect for working with the most difficult-to-reach screws. Each key is just the right size and made out of black oxide, and the kit includes a folding case for easy storage. This set makes a great companion to our number seven product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhIYn_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Tekton Ball End Hex Wrench Set $13.00

OWL TOOLS Hex Head Wrench Drill Bit Set

BEST HEX DRILL BIT SET

Now, if you prefer to have a hex drill bit set over a folding hex set or a T- or L-shape set, or you are like me and want to collect them all, this is what you need. Offering 24 bits in both SAE and metric sizes, these precisely cut bits will make your life easier the next time you put together a piece of furniture. You’ll love this hex wrench bit set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmHcR_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Owl Tools Hex Head Wrench Drill Bit Set $19.99

LEXIVON Master Wrench Key Set

BEST BALL END HEX SET

Whether you are a mechanic, a carpenter, or a DIYer, having a wrench set with a ball end is necessary. This set contains 35 Allen keys with a ball end, giving you a 25-degree angle upon entry compared to a regular hex wrench. In addition, you get all the most commonly used sizes in both SAE and metric and nine start shape tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hC9AO_0ey2vKGT00


Buy: Lexivon Master Wrench Key Set $24.97

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
SPY
SPY

9K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

652K+

Views

Follow SPY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $17 Drill Bush Sets Plus $50 Kindles for a Limited Time (Yes, Really)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on heating and cold packs for sore muscles, and a lightning Deal on a set of brush and scrubber attachments for your power drill that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Yesterday we got things...
RETAIL
SPY

All of the Best Ninja Appliance Deals on the Internet Are Here

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Thanks to its line of high-quality blenders, food processors and air fryers, Ninja has become a major staple in the world of kitchen appliances. The brand, which is widely available at retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon, offers a variety of products that can be found at competitive prices just about everywhere they’re sold. However, finding the best deals on Ninja products takes a bit of time, effort, and lots...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: Up to 58% Off adidas Footwear, $25 Universal TV Wall Mounts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the world of shopping, you can find deep discounts on everything from new Orgain products to cool mist humidifiers and wall mounts for your TV. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to...
SHOPPING
Curbed

The Founder of Yuns Wants You to Have a Well-Stocked Toolbox

When Kelly Wright was growing up in rural South Carolina, there was no TaskRabbit or handyman to call when something needed repairs; everything was DIY. “It was a: ‘Kelly, Grandpa’s fence post fell down. Go grab your stuff. We have to help him fix it!’ kind of thing,” Wright says. Her family often dropped by her hometown’s hardware store, Martha’s, where she was able to learn how to repair things and explore the many tools that could get the job done. Before she left for New York, her dad gave her a toolbox filled with drill bits, Allen wrenches, around 400 nails and screws, and a hammer, among other things. “He told me, ‘Here’s your toolbox, this is what you’ll need to get started. Just use this and you’ll figure it out yourself,’” she says.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hex#Toolbox#Wrench Size#Design#Spy Com
SheKnows

This $20 Pain Relief Mat & Pillow Set Has Over 40,000 Reviews Calling It ‘A Must Have’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve gone to our doctors, we’ve tried searching through the troves of TikToks, telling us which products will relieve our pain — but it’s all been a bit of a dead-end. Whether you feel back pain, neck pain, or all over achiness, it’s difficult trying to find the best products for pain relief. However, there’s a bit of a hidden gem on Amazon with nearly 41,000 reviews at nearly five stars that’s said to be a “must-have” for relieving pain.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
HOME & GARDEN
LiveScience

Do air purifiers help with mold?

Do air purifiers help with mold? With an overall increase in respiratory diseases within the population, air purifiers might be seen as an effective solution to rid the air in your home of irritants and pollutants. But just how effective are they? And do air purifiers help with mold, damp and condensation?
HOME & GARDEN
NJ.com

Ikea wants to buy back its own furniture from customers

Ikea is looking to buy its furniture back from customers. Yes, you read that right. The furniture retailer launched a “Buy Back & Resell” plan to buy customers’ gently used Ikea decór, like coffee tables, wardrobes and chairs. Ikea will give store credit and resell the items in the As-is department.
RETAIL
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy