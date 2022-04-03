ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor .

#30. Breakfast & Burger House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 10024 Gravois Rd, Affton, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4024
#29. Chris’ at The Docket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 100 N Tucker Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1931
#28. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1601 South Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131
#27. Tree House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3177 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1043
#26. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8001 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-1706
#25. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 491 S Kirkwood Rd Woodbine Center, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-6119
#24. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13645 Big Bend Rd Ste 105 Suite 105, Saint Louis, MO 63122
#23. Panorama at the Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1331
#22. Winslow’s Home

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7213 Delmar Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63130-4105
#21. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8817 Ladue Rd, Ladue, Saint Louis, MO 63124-2045
#20. BrickTop’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (239 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10342 Clayton Rd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2914
#19. Soulard Coffee Garden Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 910 Geyer Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-3922
#18. Half & Half

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8135 Maryland Ave, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3720
#17. Rooster South Grand

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3150 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1023
#16. City Coffee & Creperie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 36 N Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3710
#15. Chili Mac’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 510 Pine St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1811
#14. Vin de Set

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (344 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2017 Chouteau Ave Ste C, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3020
#13. Benton Park Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2901 Salena Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63118-1725
#12. Chris’ Pancake & Dining

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5980 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63139-2761
#11. Kingside Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 236 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1506
#10. Polite Society

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1923 Park Ave Lafayette Square, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2536
#9. Egg

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2200 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104-2812
#8. Billy G’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 131 W Argonne Dr, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-4201
#7. Southwest Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
– Price: $
– Address: 6803 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63143-2625
#6. Brasserie by Niche

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: French, European
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4580 Laclede Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108-2104
#5. Shack Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 731 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131
#4. Russell’s On Macklind

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5400 Murdoch Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63109-2843
#3. Rooster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (943 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1104 Locust St, Saint Louis, MO 63101-1104
#2. Bristol Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 11801 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, Saint Louis, MO 63141-6717
#1. Hendel’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 599 Saint Denis St, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63031-4735
