ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Fairfield Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured; Suspect Sought

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield police are looking for 25-year-old Trine Martinez, who they say may be responsible for an early morning triple shooting that killed one and seriously injured two Sunday. Fairfield shooting investigation (CBS) Police didn’t find Martinez while serving a warrant Sunday afternoon at his home on the 300 block of San Jose Street in Fairfield. The deceased victim was a 44-year-old Fairfield resident, whose name authorities withheld Sunday evening pending notification of his family. The other two men – ages 36 and 28 from Suisun City – are in the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said. Trine Martinez. (Fairfield Police Dept) The shootings occurred around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue. Police said Martinez is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous. Martinez may also go by the names Danny or Daniel. Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Fairfield Police Department Investigation Division at (707) 428-7600. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
FAIRFIELD, CA
10NEWS

Missing 18-year-old found dead in Nevada, sheriff says

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nevada — A Houston native who went missing near Reno, Nevada, earlier this month was found dead, the Churchill County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday. Naomi Irion, an 18-year-old with ties to Houston, was found dead in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday when investigators...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTBS

At least 20 people injured, one killed in shooting at Arkansas car show

DUMAS, Ark. - At least 20 people were shot, including children, at a car show in rural Arkansas on Saturday night. At least one person has died, according to police. The shooting took place in Dumas, about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, at about 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Arkansas State Police.
DUMAS, AR
10NEWS

Deputies searching for missing Florida mother after daughter found safe

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement is still actively searching for a Florida mother whose daughter was found safe on Wednesday. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Cassie Carli has been missing since Sunday night. She was last seen near Navarre Beach in Pensacola Beach where deputies say her car was found. Inside her car, the sheriff's office says, was her purse.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Police make third arrest in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento | Update

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police have announced a third arrest in Sunday's deadly mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. Daviyonne Dawson, 31, was arrested late Monday and is now facing charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Detectives say they also recovered a firearm while arresting Dawson, but do not believe the gun was used in the mass shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
10NEWS

Search continues for Indiana couple missing in Nevada

INDIANAPOLIS — When they’re not traveling the country by RV, Ronnie and Beverly Barker usually have it parked in the driveway of their west Indianapolis home. “That’s the one thing Ronnie looked forward to when he retired. He wanted to be able to travel. He liked to travel," said daughter Lynn Bledsoe.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hahn
Person
Kay Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
10NEWS

Dominic Taddeo recaptured in Florida days after escaping federal custody

HIALEAH, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story. A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested, officials said. And he didn't get far following his escape, according to U.S. Marshals. Dominic Taddeo, 64, a Rochester organized crime figure who killed...
HIALEAH, FL
10NEWS

Orange County deputy indicted in 2020 shooting of motorcyclist

ORLANDO, Fla. — A grand jury has indicted a Florida deputy on a second-degree felony for shooting a motorcyclist in December 2020. CBS affiliate WKMG reports Orange County Deputy Bruce Stolk shot 18-year-old motorcyclist Edenilson Urbina in the leg after the man ran behind an apartment complex during a traffic stop on Kingsgate Drive in Orlando. Urbina was treated at the hospital and survived.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy