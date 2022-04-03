ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Go! St. Louis marathon is back in full capacity

By Ala Errebhi
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Go! St. Louis marathon is on! It’s nearly 27 miles long and they have something something for the whole family. The marathon is all about fitness and family fun.

Organizers said 10,000 people signed up for the marathon.

The 22nd annual marathon is back to full scope for the first time since the pandemic began. The full and half marathon runners will travel a beautiful point-to-point course that begins in Forest Park and ends on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.

The 10K race is another great way to join in on the Big Race fun – which also starts here at Forest Park and ends in downtown St. Louis.

Saturday’s family events included a 5K, and children’s fun runs.

