ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kim Yo-jong: Kim Jong-un’s sister calls South Korean minister ‘senseless and scum-like guy’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4IiW_0ey2uFkD00

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un , has called South Korea ’s defence minister a “scum-like guy” and warned of the country facing “a serious threat” for talking about pre-emptive strikes.

Ms Kim’s comments come during heightened tension between the two nations over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in more than four years.

On Friday, South Korea’s defense minister Suh Wook said the country has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects any missiles fired at South Korea.

Seoul has long maintained such a pre-emptive military strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was still highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the outgoing administration of president Moon Jae-in to publicly discuss it.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare[s] mention a ‘pre-emptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” Ms Kim said on Sunday, responding to Mr Suh’s statement.

“South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister. [The country] should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuQwj_0ey2uFkD00

According to South Korea’s spy service, Ms Kim is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington and is the North’s number two official behind her brother.

Pak Jong-chon, a secretary in the Workers’ Party’s central committee, on Sunday warned that “any slight misjudgment and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war” between the two nations.

Mr Pak added that North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if the South pre-emptively attacks North Korea.

Additional reporting from agencies

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

585K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea says it’s prepared for ‘long confrontation’ with the US

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the launch of the country’s new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and said the country’s military is keeping itself “fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists.”. The North Korean state-run Pyongyang Times reported Kim personally oversaw...
MILITARY
BBC

Beatings and forced abortions: Life in a North Korea prison

After crawling into her cell, Lee Young-joo was ordered to sit cross-legged with her hands on her knees. She was not allowed to move for up to 12 hours a day. A slight shuffle or a hushed whisper to her cell mates would be harshly punished. She had limited access...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

US slaps new sanctions on North Korea after missile test

The U.S. State Department announced new sanctions on entities and individuals located in Russia, North Korea, and China in the wake of the Hermit Kingdom's launching a long-range ballistic missile Thursday, weeks after the U.S. warned of new Pyongyang tests. "The United States today announced sanctions on five entities and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Kim Yo Jong
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Army#South Korean#North Korean#Icbm#The Workers Party
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Fast Company

These 5 states were designed to act as America’s ‘nuclear sponge’

The ongoing saber-rattling by Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about a nuclear conflict to a level not seen since the 1980s. Nuclear strategists have tried to calm nerves, insisting that the odds of the situation escalating to one that would lead to such a disastrous scenario are remote. Still, António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, acknowledged this week that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Has Agreed to Coordinate With China on North Korea - RIA

(Reuters) - Russia and China have agreed to coordinate closely on the situation on the Korean peninsula after North Korea's launch of a new intercontinental missile, Russia's foreign ministry was quoted as saying on Friday. "Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the sub-region" at the meeting between Russian...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea releases images of clapping and laughing Kim Jong-un as biggest ICBM is launched

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un laughed and clapped while overseeing the test launch of his country’s biggest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a remarkable series of images published by his state-run media.The test followed through on Mr Kim’s earlier promises to break his self-imposed moratorium on ballistic missile and nuclear tests.Mr Kim said the Hwasong-17 test, carried out on Thursday, was to make the “whole world clearly aware” that the North had upgraded its nuclear arsenal and is ready for a “long-standing confrontation” with “the US imperialists”, North Korean state media said.The Hwasong-17, which was first unveiled at...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

585K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy