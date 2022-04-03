ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Predicting the 2022 Grammys: Who will win and who should

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Billie Eilish made Grammy history in 2020 when, at age 18, she became the youngest artist — and only second ever — to sweep the awards show ’s four major categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

If all goes to plan for Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 ceremony, she could become the next to achieve the feat. In addition to the coveted “Big Four,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” breakout, 19, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music Video (“Good 4 U”).

But Rodrigo has plenty of competition. For the first time, the Recording Academy has expanded the “Big Four” from eight to 10 nominees, a move that the organization’s CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., said will “make room for more artists and genres from music’s expansive and diverse landscape.”

Can Rodrigo follow in Eilish’s impressive footsteps, though? Below, Page Six predicts how the night will — and should — pan out when “The Daily Show” star Trevor Noah hosts the 64th annual Grammy Awards Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8QPC_0ey2tnb000 Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is nominated in seven categories this year.Getty Images for Live Nation
Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA
“Freedom,” Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Will win: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Should win: “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Drivers License” was one of the top songs of 2021 for a reason. Rodrigo’s career-launching No. 1 single achieves what very few artists can do: make a 40-something feel 18 again. Punctuated by the sounds of a car engine and a door-ajar chime, her tale of young love and agonizing heartbreak tugs at the heartstrings — all before the bone-chilling bridge even kicks in.

But “Happier Than Ever” still takes the cake for the biggest sonic shock of the year. Two and a half minutes into what starts as a bare-bones acoustic ballad, Eilish turns things up 15 notches and launches into an absolute headbanger more monstrous than anything the Best Rock nominees have put out in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmSaz_0ey2tnb000 Twenty-two-time Grammy winner Kanye West is up for five awards.Getty Images for Universal Music
Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste
“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Justice,” Justin Bieber
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Montero,” Lil Nas X
“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore,” Taylor Swift
“Donda,” Kanye West

Will win: “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
Should win: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year is always a toss-up (remember when Beck somehow, someway beat Beyoncé in 2015?), and this year will be no different. Bennett and Gaga’s second album may seem like an underdog here — especially considering it was not a commercial success like their first, “Cheek to Cheek” — but lest we forget the jazz legend, 95, has been taking home Gramophones for nearly six decades. Now that he has retired , the Recording Academy could very well decide to honor him one last time.

It is, however, more likely that one of the category’s two youngest nominees will take home the trophy. The understated yet punch-packed “Happier Than Ever” is the obvious choice given Eilish has become a Grammy darling over the past two years, but “Sour” ushered in one of the most promising acts since, well, Eilish herself. Inspired by Alanis Morissette, Hayley Williams and Taylor Swift, Rodrigo pieced together an angsty, multidimensional masterpiece that united generations in a time when the world needed it most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mjm9n_0ey2tnb000
Album of the Year could go to Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga as a retirement gift for the jazz legend.Getty Images for LN Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

Will win: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Should win: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo has Song of the Year in the bag. Sure, she is the most novel songwriter of the bunch — fellow nominees Sheeran, Keys, H.E.R., Eilish and Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars already have SOTY trophies on their shelves at home — but the cultural touchstone that is “Drivers License” resonated with the masses in a way the industry has not seen in years. Rodrigo’s carefully curated lyrics sent fans into overdrive as they spent months on end dissecting whether the heartrending track was inspired by behind-the-scenes drama at Disney . A stamp of approval from her idol Swift (an 11-time Grammy winner herself) only further solidified Rodrigo’s place in the canon of pop music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11esTV_0ey2tnb000 Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations.WireImage Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Will win: Olivia Rodrigo
Should win: Olivia Rodrigo

All bets are on Rodrigo for Best New Artist, too. Her only real competition is Finneas, whose nomination is frankly puzzling given he has been winning Grammys (eight, to be precise) since 2020 for his work on his sister Eilish’s songs. But Finneas the performer has yet to make the mark that Finneas the writer and producer has made, so Rodrigo need not break a sweat. And if her next project is half as good as her debut, she’ll be going to the Grammys for many years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Grammys red carpet 2022: Live updates of the celebrity looks

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2022 Grammys red carpet as celebrities arrive to show off their dresses and best looks in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3. What you need to know: Grammy nominations 2022: Full list of nomineesBillie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform live at Grammys 2022Trevor Noah to host Grammys 2022
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Tony Bennett
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Video#Pop Music#The Recording Academy#Cbs
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Where music meets fashion! Elle King, Doja Cat and more stars brought their A-game to the 2022 Grammys red carpet. Pop stars and Hollywood icons posed outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, serving their fiercest looks for the cameras. The 64th annual awards show was initially scheduled to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
Page Six

Page Six

92K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy