ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Savannah Marshall sets the stage for era-defining grudge fight and undisputed champion tag

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFegk_0ey2tlpY00

Savannah Marshall is changing the boxing game for women one fight at a time.

On Saturday night in Newcastle, she needed one round to measure, one round to weaken and just 2.59 of the third round to knock out Femke Hermans .

It was a clean, one-punch knockout and Hermans landed on her back with a heavy splat, her left foot still trapped under her body. The foot sprung free, the referee never bothered with a count and Marshall was grinning. Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title; it was her third defence and they have all ended quickly and brutally.

Hermans is a former world champion, a leading contender and had never previously been stopped. She was the underdog, but she is tough, awkward and has a good chin. The end was shocking.

Marshall has now stopped or knocked out ten of the 12 women she has beaten. There is nobody in the modern game delivering the same threat and doing it against the very best available contenders. She is picking her finishes, moving with a quiet determination and guile that the pioneers from the Nineties never had; she is not swinging wild against a hapless former gymnast or waitress or cheerleader like the big names too often did back then. Marshall is a very different beast.

Hermans tried to stay mobile, tried to counter, tried to roll, but Marshall slowly closed the gap, forced the Belgian back and forced Hermans to panic; Hermans was trapped in a corner when the short left hook connected flush on her chin and she was out cold as she dropped.

It is a savage business, the boxing business, and as Hermans was recovering and satisfying the medical team in the ring that she was fine, Marshall was plotting her inevitable next fight. The stage, as they say, was set.

At ringside in the very front row was Claressa Shields , the American double Olympic champion, three-weight world champion and self-proclaimed greatest female fighter of all time. Shields is unbeaten as a professional in 12 fights and only ever lost once in her amazing amateur career: She was beaten in 2012 by Marshall. The pair are now set to fight in the late summer. They are not friends and never will be friends.

“I told the daft cow that she was next,” Marshall said when asked what she had shouted from the ring to Shields at the end of the fight. That is a true Hartlepool girl giving you the facts.

Shields was increasingly and wonderfully agitated at ringside and finally was allowed in the ring for a verbal face-off. Marshall laughed, Shields ranted and the crowd got a bit of early panto. And they loved it. Shields was very angry.

“She can’t hit me like she is hitting these girls – she must be crazy if she thinks she can do that to me,” Shields said.

In 2018, Hermans went the full ten rounds with Shields, staying on her feet and losing on points.

In 2020, when she won the title, Marshall dropped and stopped Hannah Rankin in seven; Rankin had also gone ten rounds with Shields. It’s boxing and simple comparisons are not an exact science, but they still remain a sensible guide. Shields, incidentally, has only stopped two of her twelve opponents as a professional, but she has lost just a round or two in all her fights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBjF6_0ey2tlpY00

When they meet, which could be in Newcastle, it looks like it will be puncher against boxer, but don’t be fooled by the raw numbers. Shields is tough, she is old-fashioned hard with a difficult and grim history. Marshall is essentially a tall, rangy boxer who just happens to be able to take a woman out with just one punch.

Two unbeaten world champions fighting to be called undisputed – the long-ago amateur loss just adds a bit of extra history.

“She is a good talker and I respect everything she has achieved,” Marshall said. “I’m just sick and tired of listening.”

At some point in the summer the talking will stop and the fighting will start.

No panto, no promises, just punches. Marshall will be in her element. What a fight.

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Hannah Rankin
Person
Claressa Shields
BoxingNews24.com

Charlo vs. Sulecki: Jermall disappoints once again

By Dan Ambrose: Jermall Charlo will be making another lackluster defense of his WBC middleweight title against #6 WBC contender Maciej Sulecki on June 18th on Showtime in Houston, Texas. According to David Benavidez, Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) could have fought him on pay-per-view for the interim WBC super-middleweight title,...
HOUSTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Will Be At My Best And Ready To Perform At Highest Level Against Canelo

SAN DIEGO - Dmitry Bivol has reigned as a light heavyweight titlist for more than four years, though never quite emerging as the class of the division. The unbeaten WBA titlist has earned a reputation for fighting up—and down—to the level of his opposition, although that line of thinking should bode well for his next assignment. Bivol landed a lucrative opportunity to next defend versus Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-1-2, 39KOs), a four-division champion and the sport’s reigning pound-for-pound king who moves up in weight in a bid to become a two-time light heavyweight titlist.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says Bivol fighting style is “made” for Canelo

By Jim Calfa: Teofimo Lopez believes Dmitry Bivol’s (19-0, 11 KOs) fighting style is “made” for Canelo Alvarez. He feels confident the star will come out victorious on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Teofimo isn’t entirely ruling out the possibility of Bivol winning,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: I'll Not Only Take Haney's Belt, I'll Put a Serious Dent in His Young Career

As BoxingScene.com previously reported, Australia’s “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., the WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Franchise lightweight world champion, will battle WBC world champion Devin Haney for the undisputed championship Saturday, June 4, at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos-Haney will be broadcast in prime time, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Undisputed#Combat#Wbo#Belgian
The Independent

Andy Hicks ‘haunted’ by Crucible disappointments as he plots long-awaited return

It is over a quarter of a century since Andy Hicks completed one of the biggest upsets in World Championship history by sinking six-time champion and number two seed Steve Davis in the first round at the Crucible.Hicks, then 21, stormed all the way to the semi-finals on his debut appearance in 1995, also beating Willie Thorne and Peter Ebdon, but was never able to repeat his heroics, and would win only one more match in seven subsequent visits to the Crucible.Yet the Cornwall-based Hicks continued to plug away on the professional tour, and will enter this year’s qualifying stages...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Lucy Bronze: England have hunger to win Euro 2022 on home soil

Lucy Bronze believes England Women will head into Euro 2022 better mentally prepared than for any previous tournament.England are hoping to improve on semi-final showings in their last three major events when they host this summer’s showpiece.Hopes are high within the camp after a strong start to World Cup qualifying under new manager Sarina Wiegman, while the improving strength of the domestic game is continually exposing players to high-pressure situations.Right-back Bronze, the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2020, told the PA news agency: “I think for the Euros, as individual players, it’s probably the most the players have...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

583K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy