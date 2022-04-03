WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered rain, wet snow for some areas Sunday in Connecticut

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says today will be rainy, with some areas seeing a mix of wet snowflakes.

The rain will start off steady before becoming scattered into the afternoon. Temperature highs reach the mid-40s.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming up slightly into the 50s.

Tuesday will start clear before rain moves in the evening.

Steady rain will continue into Wednesday. There is a chance for some thunderstorms moving into Thursday.