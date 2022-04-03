ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered rain, wet snow for some areas Sunday in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says today will be rainy, with some areas seeing a mix of wet snowflakes.

The rain will start off steady before becoming scattered into the afternoon. Temperature highs reach the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYFek_0ey2thIe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWh46_0ey2thIe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rci1_0ey2thIe00

Monday will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming up slightly into the 50s.

Tuesday will start clear before rain moves in the evening.

Steady rain will continue into Wednesday. There is a chance for some thunderstorms moving into Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Temperature#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Storm Watch Team
KSNT

Lots of cloud cover, scattered rain also possible

Rain showers cross through the area for early tonight with the bulk of that falling early tonight over the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to near 40°. Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy