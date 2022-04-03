ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We The People PA Request $250 Per Registered Vehicle To Help Pennsylvanians

By Erie News Now
wnynewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In the halls of the capitol last week, We the People PA are requesting the legislature use over $3 billion in rescue...

Comments / 31

???
1d ago

I demand the repeal of the fuel tax, vehicle registration tax, and another other tax regarding transportation in the Commonwealth. Taxation is theft.

Reply(2)
49
Debra Ferguson
1d ago

That is our tax money it's not the government's money. if they can send BILLIONS OF OUR TAX MONEY TO TERRORIST COUNTRIES THAT HATE US THEN STOP SENDING OUR TAX MONEY TO THEM AND GIVE IT BACK TO US THE LEGAL HARDWORKING TAXPAYING AMERICAN CITIZENS NOW!! $250 per vehicle that's a joke that doesn't even cover the price to fill our gas tanks up for a month now with the DEMONRATS HIGH GASOLINE PRICES

Reply(2)
40
wrench
1d ago

How about open up drilling and pipelines to bring our cost back down where they were under Trump. The 3 billion in Covid money cannot be used for fuel, has nothing to do with Covid relief. Vote Dems out of office and watch all these problems disappear.

Reply
32
