Suspect in Knox County car chase dies in crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit with Knox County deputies overnight Friday has died, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
According to a KCSO release, patrol units were pursuing a vehicle in the area of Merchant Drive and Tillery Road when the suspect vehicle crashed. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The incident remains under investigation and the name of the suspect has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
