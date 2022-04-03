ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Suspect in Knox County car chase dies in crash

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eB7AD_0ey2sXbJ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a pursuit with Knox County deputies overnight Friday has died, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Wildfires in Sevier County: What to know about the Hatcher Mountain & Millstone Gap fires

According to a KCSO release, patrol units were pursuing a vehicle in the area of Merchant Drive and Tillery Road when the suspect vehicle crashed. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

The incident remains under investigation and the name of the suspect has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Silver.
2d ago

This article would not even have had to be written if subject had just stopped. They robbed themselves and their family through no fault but their own.

Reply
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
WATE
WATE

17K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WATE and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WATE

Person flown by Lifestar after serious crash on Tazewell Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was flown by Lifestar late Thursday night to UT Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Tazewell Pike in East Knox County. Knox County Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. When they arrived they found a person trapped in the car. Paramedics began treating the person while they were still in the car.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Kcso#Tazewell Pike This
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Mother, daughter face eviction from Knoxville mobile home lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and daughter are days away from being forced to move their mobile home because medical bills put them behind on their lot rent. Phyllis Nuchols, 75, and her daughter Tammy Hunley have been living together in their single-wide trailer since 2018 in the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in West Knoxville. They received an eviction notice from the park owners YES Communities on March 15 and have until mid-April to move out after they couldn’t pay one month of their $449 lot rent.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
KTVU FOX 2

Driver dies in Sonoma County high speed chase

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - A high-speed chase near Healdsburg ended with a fatality on Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol said the crash happened as they patrolled on US-101 at 9:55 a.m., and spotted a Mercedes traveling southbound at more than 100 miles per hour. CHP said they tried to pull over...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Suspect escaped police by driving on I-26 in wrong direction

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police terminated a pursuit Sunday afternoon after a speeding suspect allegedly began to drive in the wrong direction on Interstate 26. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) stated that on April 3 at 4:20 p.m., officers clocked a 2000 BMW 3 Series traveling 84 mph in a […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy