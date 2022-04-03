ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Ilma Almeade Reubel Adams Dies in New York

Cover picture for the articleIlma Almeade Reubel Adams, formerly of St. Croix, was born on Aug. 23, 1925; she died on March 26, in Yonkers, New York. She was 96 years old. Ilma was preceded in death by her...

