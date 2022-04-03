ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Early onset puberty has increased since COVID-19

By Ayesha Rascoe
NPR
 2 days ago

Ayesha Rascoe talks to pediatrician Adiaha Spinks-Franklin, of Texas Children's Hospital, about the risks of early onset puberty and its complicated relationship with COVID-19. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Puberty can be scary for kids, especially when it comes earlier than what's perceived as normal. Since COVID hit, some medical experts...

www.npr.org

deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
WETM

Increase in COVID-19 cases at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- From Cornell University:. “COVID-19 cases on the Ithaca campus are increasing beyond our predictions, indicating a substantial prevalence of the virus on campus. This rising transmission is likely due to a number of factors, including relaxing mask requirements, the emergence of the BA.2 variant, and increased social activities. While the health impacts of infection remain mild for those who are fully vaccinated/boosted, the academic disruption and isolation housing requirements for infected students make it necessary for us to respond to this increase in COVID spread. Accordingly, as of Wednesday, March 23, the campus will move to COVID-19 Alert Level Yellow.
ITHACA, NY
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 case average increases for first time since January

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is up for the first time in nearly two months. The state Department of Health Services reported 450 new confirmed cases on Monday. That increased the seven-day average to 353 -- up from 341 a day earlier. It was the first time the seven-day average went up since Jan. 19, when it peaked at 18,798 during the omicron variant surge.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ayesha Rascoe
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The top BA.2 COVID-19 symptoms doctors are seeing right now

The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus across the United States, leading to doctors seeing new patients with a number of COVID-19 symptoms. Driving the news: Dr. Erica Johnson, an internal medicine physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHA News

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
POZ

Concerns: Fatty Liver

About one third of young people living with HIV may have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Over time, NAFLD can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis and liver cancer. It is often accompanied by obesity and metabolic syndrome. Management involves lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise. Spanish researchers analyzed 38 children, adolescents and young adults with perinatal HIV, meaning they acquired the virus around the time of birth. They were all on antiretroviral therapy, and most had viral suppression. Eleven people with HIV (29%) were diagnosed with NAFLD using noninvasive imaging, compared with just three of 38 HIV-negative young people (8%). HIV--related parameters, such as viral load and CD4 cell count, generally did not differ significantly between those with and without NAFLD, and the condition was only partially explained by overweight and metabolic syndrome. The researchers suggested that routine liver ultrasound imaging should be considered for young people with perinatally acquired HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shropshire Star

Covid linked to type 2 diabetes in study

Researchers said there is a 28% increased risk in the three months after a Covid-19 infection. Covid-19 infection appears to be linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, a study suggests. But Diabetes UK said there is “still work to do to unpick the link between the two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Diabetes and Heart Disease Risk in Black People

Type 2 diabetes—a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar (glucose)—is one of the leading causes of heart disease in Black communities. Black people are disproportionately impacted by diabetes and as a result, have an increased risk of heart disease. In addition, Black people living with diabetes experience more severe medical complications and death compared to the next highest risk group, non-Hispanic White Americans.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
psychologytoday.com

Changes in Estrogen Impact the Brain Well Before Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's disease has become a growing problem now that people are living longer, and women are at a particularly high risk. The changes in estrogen production that occur from menopause on may play a role in whether a woman develops Alzheimer's or not. Taking steps to address hormonal imbalances sooner...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

