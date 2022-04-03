The proud history of the Hibbing Police Department

As Hibbing nears its 130th Birthday in 2023, it is important to notice the fact that the Police Department has been a part of the community since those earliest days. In honor of the brave men and women who are members of the Department today, let’s look back at some of the history.

The following is based on an article written by Jack Lynch and published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on April 28, 2008.

---

The Hibbing Police Department started with two constables. In 1893, the year the town incorporated, John Meehan and John McHale were appointed village constables. Their main job was to keep the peace when fights broke out between men who worked hard in the lumber camps or the mines and then drank too much in the village’s saloons.

The first arrest in the village was of a character called “Paddy the Pig” who stole a ham from the Gandsey grocery store.

Another early constable was Jim Haley. He was reputed as being able to use tact instead of brute force to keep the peace. Since he knew just about everybody in the area, he was often able to kid an angry drunk into calming down. Sometimes he would call on a man’s friends to help keep an argument from blowing up into a fight.

The first jail was a two-room wooden shack. It was a long ways from being escape-proof, but it did the job of holding men overnight so they could sober up. The old jail was torn down in 1896 and a new jail was built into the new brick Village Hall built that same year. That new large building contained, along with the Police Department, the armory, the fire hall, and the city government offices. This building would be sold to the Oliver Mining Company in 1921 for $350,000 and then razed to make room for the expanding mining operations.

---

The following article was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in a special 1933 edition celebrating Hibbing’s 40th Birthday.

---

Considering that Hibbing was just a raw mining camp in the wilderness, the morale of those who lived here was excellent, pioneer newspaper man Bill Thomas claims. Of course, there were occasional rough-house spasms, but such turbulence was quickly subdued by Police Officer John McHale. No matter how badly injured by knife thrusts and black-jack beatings, John McHale always landed his man without resort to weapons.

At one time, an excited mob were having a free-for-all battle on the street, fueled by too much alcohol. As Officer McHale walked among them, one big tough with a loaded rifle pointed it at the policeman and ordered him to get away from them. John leaped upon the big fellow, wrenched away the rifle, and led him to the cooler.

The astonished crowd suddenly forgot their troubles and adjourned for another drink. Troublemakers, who witnessed such courage on the part of the officer, at once decided to be good.

---

The following is taken from a book about the history of Hibbing published to celebrate the 75th Birthday of the town.

---

Although most of the records of the Hibbing Police Department prior to 1903 have been lost, other records indicate that John Meehan became the first Chief of Police in 1896, three years after the incorporation (or official birthday) of the town. The following year, Dennis Haley was Chief, and he in turn was succeeded by John McHale in 1898. Jim Daley would become Chief in 1899. Following him were Frank Wallin, Peter Wring, Archie McFayden, James Butchart, William Dwyer, Dan Hayes, Frank Haben, Louis Micka, George King, Louis Becker, Fred Odegard, Chester Naeseth, Alex Minter, and Powell Majerle.

The early days of the police force were tempestuous, for Hibbing with its sixty saloons was a rough frontier town. Police were chosen for strength and courage, often on a political basis. In order to make an arrest, the police officer might be required to subdue the one being arrested, and frequently would then have to physically carry the arrested person off to jail. Drunken lumberjacks and drunken miners did not submit readily to arrest.

Violence was a regular part of Hibbing’s early days. Murders and homicides were fairly frequent and knifings were often not even reported as they were so commonplace. Liquor, whether home-brewed or bought in a tavern, was one of the major consolations of the early workers. That liquor often led to violence. As a preventative, some city leaders insisted that the taverns be kept open late at night because miners were less inclined to fight when out in public than when a group of them sat around in their shacks over a jug of home-brew.

---

The following is taken from the self-published book “Hibbing – The Man and the Village” written by Samuel J. Guello in 1957. These “stories” may be true – or they may just be good stories!

---

When the town first moved in the early 1920s, the police force was especially alert to the possibility of gangster raids from the Cities. During the next ten year period, many gangsters were seen in Hibbing and other Iron Range towns. The fact that the Hibbing Police force had won the state pistol match was well advertised and that perhaps helped some to keep the criminals from causing trouble. However, the underworld thugs were ahead of the police at that time, having machine guns and bullet-proof vests.

Hibbing Police Chief Naeseth attended a national conference of police officers where J. Edgar Hoover of the FBI urged police forces to arm themselves better. One day, soon after that, a salesman named Elliot offered to sell better guns, vests, and other equipment to police departments across the Range. Hibbing bought a supply and urged other towns to do likewise. The police forces began to organize together in order to combat the gangsters who were being seen in the area.

In Hibbing, each bank was guarded from across the street by officers who kept a silent watch. In Eveleth, Police Chief John Glode was informed that a gang was on their way to hold up a bank in his town. He hauled a six-foot square boiler plate to the top of the bank building and placed a newly-bought machine gun behind it. He also placed a number of volunteers who were good deer hunters in strategic spots on the tops of other buildings. The gang came to Eveleth, saw the trap, and moved on.

One day, three Chicago racketeers took a room at the Androy Hotel in Hibbing and then went about inspecting the town and its environs. On the third day, they phoned Police Chief Naeseth and requested he come to their room for a conference. He knew they were in town and he lost no time in going to see them. They wanted to talk business. They offered to pay him a percentage of the gross intake from a proposed liquor racket in which they were experts. They got payouts from both licensed liquor dealers and bootleggers. Over a year’s time the take would be enormous. They assured him that they were ready to begin operations whether he consented or not.

His reply was that first he would like them to accompany him to a spot a couple of miles outside of town.

There, he showed them where a high dump of mining overburden was beginning to be built by a new mine. Pointing to the tumbling rocks and soil he informed them, “My police force is composed of sharp-shooters. We will kill all of you and bury you here without a word to anyone. In a few days your bodies will be buried so deep under all this that no one will have a ghost of a chance of finding you.”

They left town the next day.

---

The following information has been gathered from several sources including newspapers and books about Hibbing history.

Also, my great thanks to Commander Jeff Ronchetti of the Hibbing Police Department who quickly and patiently answered all my questions.

---

After the town moved south, a couple of major crimes took place at the Itasca Bazaar, Hibbing’s premier department store, located on the southwest corner of Howard Street and Third Avenue East. In 1921, the store was burglarized. The thieves made off with $10,000 in fur coats. Hibbing Police Officer Chester Naeseth worked undercover on the case in the Twin Cities. The burglars were all identified and arrested. All but four of the coats were returned to Dottie Power, the owner of the Itasca Bazaar. Officer Naeseth would eventually be named a Hibbing Police Chief. Then, in 1931, the Itasca Bazaar was again burglarized. Three months later the Hibbing and Duluth Police Departments announced that together they had arrested the thieves and the merchandise was recovered.

In 1929 the Police Department was placed under civil service, meaning that to be hired or later promoted there is a type of competitive exam scored by an unbiased commission. The first members of the Hibbing Police Commission were Max Barber, a mining official; A.J. Sullivan, a local merchant; and the Reverend Austin Pardue.

Also in 1929, the Hibbing Police Relief Association was formed with the objective of aiding police officers who were ill or injured on duty.

The Village Hall, built in “new Hibbing” in 1921, housed the Police Department until 1998 when the Department moved into its current location in the Joint Law Enforcement Center in the St. Louis County Courthouse building at the east end of Howard Street, along with the County Sheriff’s Department.

Today, the Hibbing Police Department has 28 sworn officers. They have all received extensive training, and are regularly updating their skills. The Hibbing police emphasizes compliance with the law and prevention of violence, rather than simply the capture of law breakers. Hibbing recently added two new parking/blight/animal control staff. There are also three office staff positions.

There are also two K9s, who are also considered sworn officers. One of these, Officer Chase, along his human partner Officer Joey Burns, won the national televised championship for dogs “America’s Top Dog” in 2021. This TV reality show tests both civilian and police dogs on tasks at high levels of obedience and skill.

Among the important equipment for today’s police departments are the squad cars. These cost approximately $50,000 apiece for the basic vehicle and the “up fitting” of the special equipment. When new vehicles need to be bought, the department tries to reuse as much of the equipment as they can by moving it into the new vehicle.

It is also important to note that Officer Gayle Klarich was the first female police officer in Hibbing. She started in the department in1978 and retired from the department at the level of investigator.

With a proud history of nearly 130 years, the Hibbing Police Department continues to serve its grateful community.